SYRIZA Dissidents Blocking Tsipras’ Business-Friendly Pledges

ATHENS – As Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is touting a recovery and that he’ll lure investors, elements in his own Radical Left SYRIZA party are putting up roadblocks.

Ministers are blocking a gold mine project near Thessaloniki and even as he spoke about making the country “business-friendly,” came reports that a 100-million euro ($119.63 million) project on the island of Corfu was being obstructed as well.

A representative of the NCH Capital venture capital firm, Thodoros Pangratis, said the government is making it difficult for the project to go ahead while Tsipras is claiming he’s attracting businesses by making it easier for them to operate.

During a visit to the Papastratos tobacco plant in Aspropyrgos, west of Athens, the Premier said the only way out of more than seven-year-long crisis is investments, but at the same time instead is using spending cuts aimed at workers, pensioners and the poor and an onslaught of austerity measures he vowed to reject.

He said the country also needs to unclog its notoriously slow and bogged-down bureaucracy but didn’t mention corruption – it’s not uncommon for bribes to be sought when businesses are seeking licenses and to get up and running.

“The prospects are being created so that Greece can once again become an attractive investment destination,” Tsipras said, promoting the narrative that the coalition is laying the groundwork for a business-friendly environment, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

While he was saying that, Pangratis told a radio station on Corfu that the project to develop an upmarket tourist area Erimitis on the island is being stalled.

Before coming to power in January, 2015, Tsipras and SYRIZA’s hard core were opposed to business developments and foreign investors. He has changed his mind after being pressured by international creditors but at the same time critics said is also trying to woo back supporters who left because he supported privatizations he said he would oppose.

The paper said the project is being blocked by Corfu’s Mayor Costas Nikolouzos, who is also a senior official in SYRIZA, and that he won’t let it go ahead because of Leftist philosophical reasons to bar development, even it brings jobs.

With his coalition, which includes the marginal, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) speaking out of both sides of its mouth – declaring support for investors while blocking them – Tsipras is forging ahead nonetheless with the scenario Greece welcomes businesses and will try to clear the madness of red tape blocking them.

Choosing a tobacco company and cigarettes despite their health costs – some 24,500 people die annually from the product in Greece – Tsipras said it was good symbol of businesses who had survived the economic crisis and austerity, without mentioning the avalanche of taxes he had put on companies.

He applauded the company for taking “such a risk” at the time to invest in Greece, saying it was a vote of confidence in the Greek economy, and his Administration indirectly. He didn’t mention the scores of thousands of businesses shuttered on his watch.

Critics also said the company survived not because of the government’s actions, but rather in spite of them – as its 300-million-euro investment ($358.45 million) project was begun even though Tsipras ordered capital controls that have harmed other businesses.