Hordes of Tourists Overrunning Santorini, Ruining Environment

Santorini’s wild popularity – rated the world’s number one island destination this year – is bringing in so many tourists that the sheer numbers are harming the environment, the local community and putting its future in jeopardy.

After a report in the British newspaper The Guardian that cited the stresses of more than two million visitors a year to the island – more than 130 times its population of 15,550 – island officials and researchers at the University of the Aegean told the Greek newspaper Kathimerini the assessments were putting the island at risk.

“After examining the number of arrivals, overnight stays and beds in 2016, we determined that at the peak of the tourism season, the island received around 70,000 people on a daily basis, meaning that things such as demand for water far surpassed capabilities,” said Ioannis Spilanis, an Associate Professor of Social and Environmental Sciences at the university and Scientific Adviser at the South Aegean Tourism Observatory.

“Everything increases, including the volume of trash and water consumption,” Santorini Mayor Nikos Zorzos confirmed. “Overexploitation will lead to environmental impoverishment, and the waste of natural resources will sap the island’s attraction.

“No more hotels, no more cars,” added Zorzos, who has appealed to the government to take measures to curb development on the island at the same time the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is counting on tourism to spark any prospects of a recovery.

Data have shown that 11 percent of Santorini comprises built-up areas – against a nationwide average of 1 percent.

There are currently 75 airlines offering flights to Santorini, with their number rising and flights arriving from dozens of countries, reaching as many as 57 a day during the summer months. Visitors also arrive on cruise ships that dock at Santorini from March until almost Christmas, letting off as many as 25,000 people a day.

According to the university’s research, 70 percent of the buildings in the island’s most popular villages are new. In terms of hotels, the number of beds has shot up from 9,255 in 2004 to 12,458 in 2012 and 14,095 in 2015.

The costs of living on Santorini as well as the advent of rental sites such as Airbnb are making it more lucrative to rent out properties nightly instead of monthly for workers, who are finding it difficult to find places to live which they can afford, also cutting into base of service workers.

“A tourist satisfaction survey we conducted on a sample of 800 people in September and October 2016 showed that they had grievances regarding trash disposal, congestion and transportation,” said Spilanis. He added that, “Santorini locals also have to drive for an hour to get to work at peak season and there are businesses that can’t find rooms for their employees,” with tourists paying thousands of euros a night for key accommodations, especially on the cliffside sites of Fira, Oia, and Imerovigli.

Winemaker Paris Sigalas told Kathimerini that there isn’t a Master Plan to control overdevelopment and constructive growth.

“We are suffering from the human factor,” he said. “The authorities offer slipshod solutions and instead of attracting luxury tourism we are fast headed to becoming a photo-op destination.”

The head of Santorini’s Business Association, Nikos Nomikos, said the problem is not the number of tourists but rather how these numbers are managed. “We lack infrastructure and personnel in services to keep up with ever-rising demand, meaning that we are missing out on revenues,” he said.