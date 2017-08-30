Schaeuble Rules Out Debt Cut, Merkel Says Greece Better Off

Piling on, Germany’s Chancellor, Finance Minister and Ambassador to Greece said there won’t be a debt cut being sought by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and pressed for even more austerity and reforms.

Germany is the biggest contributor to 326 billion euros ($389.64 billion) in three bailouts to save the Greek economy from collapsing under the weight of decades of wild overspending and runaway patronage by successive governments, including the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition which promised to stop it.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, despised by many Greeks for being a prime architect of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and the sell-off of state assets to insure German banks get paid back first, said debt relief is “currently” not on the agenda.

His remarks came just ahead of German state elections in which Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking to stay in office, shooting down Tsipras’ repeated insistence he would get Greece a debt break.

Schaeuble told the German newspaper Mannheimer Morgen that Greece “doesn’t need a debt cut now, but it must continually work on its competitiveness.” He noted that Greece’s borrowing costs for the next 10-15 years are low.

“Above all, as long as member states are responsible for financial and economic policy, they must also bear the consequences of their own decisions themselves,” he said.

Starting a discussion about debt relief would send the wrong signal to Athens at a time when the economy was doing better and recovering, Schaeuble told Mannheimer Morgen.

Merkel separately said Greece is in a “much better position” today than it was a year ago, after Tsipras agreed to more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families in return for the release of 8.5 billion euros ($10.16 billion) from a staggered, delayed third bailout of 8 billion euros ($102.79 billion) he sought and accepted two years ago after saying he would do neither, surrendering to the country’s creditors, including Germany.

“Regarding the Eurozone, we have very positive data. All member states of the eurozone are showing economic growth, including Greece,” Merkel said.

“I think that we’re in a much better position today than we were a year ago, when I was a lot more worried and I wish Greece every success,” Merkel said, Kathimerini reported.

“I know that it is very, very difficult for many people but I think that Greece will also benefit from more jobs and then gradually from more prosperity,” she added.

Earlier, Germany’s Ambassador to Greece, Jens Ploetner, told the newspaper that Greece should not count on his country’s elections leading to debt relief prospects and that Athens will have to stay the course with austerity until the last of the bailouts runs out in mid-2018.

Ploetner said Greece’s primary goal should be creating an investment-friendly climate – which Tsipras said is happening, even as his own party’s ministers are blocking hundreds of millions of euros in investment projects.