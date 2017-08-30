Andrea Catsimatidis Sees Manhattan GOP Comeback

NEW YORK – Her dad took on the tough task of running for New York City Mayor as a Republican underdog and Andrea Catsimatidis thinks the GOP, shut out of public office in Manhattan, can rise again.

Catsimatidis has a bold idea for Manhattan Republicans: win elections. “In 1993, (former Mayor Rudolph) Giuliani proved a Republican can be competitive in an overwhelmingly Democratic city,”she told donors and activists at a meet-and-greet, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“We can be victorious again,” again she said with the same confidence and aplomb that propelled her father, John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner of the Red Apple Group food chain to run against the odds and acquit himself well.

With that background – she was also married for several years to Christopher Nixon Cox, grandson of former President Richard Nixon before divorcing in 2014 – she is considered a leading candidate to take over the chair and try to resurrect Manhattan Republicans who have been dormant.