Letter from Athens: The Widening Gyre: Greece’s Chaotic Center-Left Cannot Hold

On May 5, 1985, then- Prime Minister Andreas Papandreou held court on a platform in the middle of Patra, Greece’s third-largest city, a sea of zealous supporters – scores of thousands of them filling Agiou Georgiou Square and spilling out onto surrounding streets – adoring him, chanting, screaming for the PASOK Socialist leader who had taken his party dominance.

In October 2009, his son George, who taken the party’s rein as an heirloom, carried on PASOK’s legacy, it seemed, winning election with 43.8 percent of the vote after claiming “The money is there,” his now-infamous reference to claims there was plenty of cash for all Greeks.

There wasn’t, of course, so he had to go hat-in-hand to the Troika of the European Union-International Monetary Fund-European Central Bank (EU-IMF-ECB) for a bailout of 110 billion euros ($143 billion) over three years.

But it came with brutal austerity measures that were antithetical to the alleged beliefs of PASOK and his father, who had died three years earlier, and had risen to power on the back of raising pensions, creating a solidified center-left to challenge the other dynasty of the Mitsotakis family, the New Democracy Conservatives.

In November, 2011, two years and a month after being elected, George Papandreou resigned, hounded out of office by relentless, and deadly protests and after he had called for a referendum on the big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings he agreed to.

The referendum was never held and was ridiculed by other parties, including the then-marginal Radical Left SYRIZA which had evolved from Synaspismos, a sleepy collection of tired leftists who wouldn’t have been able to raise a decent crowd even with a free souvlaki giveaway.

After an interim government held power – and agreed to a second rescue package, this one for 130 billion euros ($172 billion) and more austerity, the 2012 elections saw PASOK fall to third with only 13.2 percent of the vote Evangelos “Arrogance” Venizelos, who didn’t mind the disgrace of joining a coalition with the enemy and serve New Democracy.

Venizelos was one of the architects of the hated “haratsi” (a holdover from the Ottoman Occupation) property tax surcharge that was tied to electric bills. You didn’t pay it, you got your lights turned off. That was not Andreas Papandreou’s party.

The beginning of the end of PASOK, the heart of Greece’s center left, was in place and it just got worse when Venizelos, as Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, backed New Democracy in imposing more austerity and the now equally-hated ENFIA, yet another property tax surcharge that whacks building owners for taxes for far more than the property’s value.

When then-Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras made the fatal gaffe of putting up his party’s Vice President as the choice for Greece’s symbolic President, breaking an unwritten rule it should be a neutral candidate, it led to early elections in January 2015 that saw Looney Left SYRIZA leader Alexis “Che” Tsipras come to power on the back of anti-austerity promises only to renege and implement more, as he had criticized his rivals for doing.

It was also the death knell for PASOK and Venizelos, who finished dead last among seven parties getting into Parliament, with 4.7 percent of the vote, not far above the bar of 3 percent needed to get into the body.

So five years and four months after George Papandreou came to power, PASOK had lost 39.1 percent of the vote it got and 90 percent of its base. PASOK was deader than the Greek economy and had fallen even faster, and so was the center left in Greek politics, driven down by its own power-mad concessions to austerity and betrayal of its alleged principles.

The cause of death was Paskoficiation, the term applied to other center-left parties in the European Union who also fell out of favor and out of touch with reality.

Venizelos was gone too, dumped into the dustbin of Greek political history and replaced by Fofi Gennimata, a political weakling who took over in June, 2015 and aligned the party with the even-more irrelevant Democratic Left (DIMAR), which had served in the New Democracy-PASOK coalition before walking away in protest over the closing the national TV broadcaster ERT.

In September, 2015 snap elections, PASOK-DIMAR got the grand combined total of 6.3 percent after morphing into Democratic Alignment and including the even more obscure Movement of Democratic Socialists, a party formed earlier that year by George Papandreou, not ashamed.

Politics abhors a vacuum and the one created by the collapse of Greece’s splintered center-left parties sucked outright.

What’s left of the center-left movement is in more pieces than Donald Trump’s Presidency and trying to get the disparate Greek elements to combine into a grand coalition is like herding cats, who are easier to control and don’t bite as much.

Heading toward oblivion and disliked even more than the neo-Nazis of Golden Dawn who have more support, Greece’s center-left is trying for another reinventing, including bringing in the downfallen To Potami Centrists who fell apart under founder and former TV journalist Stavros Theodorakis and anyone with slight credentials to the center of SYRIZA.

It’s left Gennimata with as many as eight challengers at Democratic Alignment’s fall elections maybe including a guy named Papandreou, but the votes aren’t there.