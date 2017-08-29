NYC Ferry Launches 4th and Final Route Connecting Astoria to Manhattan (Video)

NEW YORK – NYC Ferry’s Astoria route begins service – NYC Ferry launches fourth and final route of this year, connecting Astoria, Roosevelt Island, Long Island City, East 34th Street and Wall Street.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio joins city officials, local elected officials, members of the media, and local residents, and gives brief remarks about the launch.De Blasio greets the first NYC Ferry riders from Astoria arriving at the East 34th Street Ferry Landing.