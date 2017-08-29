Air China Starting Direct Beijing-Athens Flights Sept. 30

Stepping up business ties and Chinese growing tourism to Greece, the flagship airline Air China will begin direct flights between Beijing and Athens, as links between the countries continue to grow.

While commercial flights will begin Sept. 30, an Air China Airbus A330-200 will land at Athens International Airport on Aug. 30 directly from Beijing as an unofficial opener to the new route. Getting between Greece and China now requires awkward backward flights to other European Union countries first, such as Amsterdam.

The connection was announced at a news conference of Chinese and Greek officials, the Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported. It too has an office in Athens as does China’s CCTV while the Chinese giant Cosco runs the port of Piraeus and China’s Fosun is a major partner in the upcoming $8 billion development of the former Hellenikon International Airport into luxury high rises, businesses, a casino, park, stores and other uses.

The plane with a 237 seating capacity will be from now on connecting Beijing and Athens twice a week, each on Wednesday and Saturday and vice versa without any stopovers.

Since 2011, Air China which opened its offices in Athens back in 2005, was operating a Beijing-Athens line with a short stopover in Munich every Wednesday and Saturday.

The introduction of the direct flights was welcomed on both sides as China’s ties to Greece grow.

“The long expected launch of direct flights between Beijing and Athens on September 30 will contribute to enhancing the status of Greece as a prominent hub of transport and an attractive destination for Chinese tourists,” Chinese Ambassador to Greece Zou Xiaoli said at the event attended by officials from Greek ministries and the tourism industry.

“More importantly it will demonstrate once again to the whole world that with shared commitment and synergy we can make our dreams come true,” Zou said.

“We are extremely excited to welcome now the direct flight between Beijing and Athens. It is a dream come true and we put great hopes into the development of the China-Greece relations,” Athens International Airport CEO Yannis Paraschis told Xinhua.

To get ready for more Chinese visitors and business executives, Athens airport has made special accommodations for them, Paraschis said.

Qiao Shuwen, General Manager of Air China’s affiliate in Athens, voiced optimism that in a couple of years, thanks to this landmark, the number of Chinese visitors to Greece will double.

“China and Greece have a good relationship and the Chinese government and Greek government have sown the friendship to bring many of the Chinese tourists to Greece… We also want to bring more Greeks to China … this is our target,” he told Xinhua.

Established in 1988 with a fleet of over 600 aircrafts, Air China has been constantly expanding its presence in particular in Europe in recent years and currently is the largest carrier between China and Europe offering about 200 flights each week on 20 routes to European cities.