ND Leader Mitsotakis Lashes out at the Government Ahead of TIF

ATHENS (ANA) – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis lashed out at the government on Tuesday, during a meeting with his party’s shadow cabinet.

“The return from the holidays is not pleasant for most Greek citizens because they are faced with a harsh reality,” Mitsotakis said and explained: “The average Greek family will have to pay 6,000 euros in taxes by Christmas.”

Moreover, he added, households must now pay the first installment of the Uniform Real Estate Ownership Tax (ENFIA), which the government had promised to abolish.

“Mr Tsipras will attempt to ‘dress up’ this reality during his speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF),” Mitsotakis predicted, while forecasting that the government’s attack on Greek citizens’ incomes will be harsher than ever.

“The Greeks are not meeting payments because they cannot afford it. The only revenues that rose are the revenues from foreclosures,” he stated, adding that the 55.1-billion-euro austerity measures will mostly impact the weakest sections of society.

While the eurozone is growing faster than expected, Mitsotakis noted, Greece is lagging behind. “Tourism may have good results, but this is a result of the country’s geopolitical position and the efforts made by the representatives of the sector,” he said and added that growth estimates have been revised to 1.8 pct.