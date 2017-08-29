SYRIZA Orders Property Seizures if ENFIA Tax Unpaid

ATHENS – Already buried under an avalanche of tax hikes imposed by the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition – which promised tax cuts – Greek property owners were hit with another 3.15 billion euros ($3.79 billion) in the ENFIA property tax surcharge the government swore to end.

Any of the 7.4 million property owners who are not able to meet the charge face the prospect of confiscation, the newspaper Kathimerini said. SYRIZA’s coalition, which includes the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) also allowed banks to foreclose on homes of people who can’t pay mortgages because of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings, reneging on another pledge.

Making it even worse, the ENFIA bills were based on valuations for properties far higher than they are, the newspaper said, in a bid to maximize revenues even from buildings that have little value or can’t be rented.

The bills were sent electronically through taxpayers accounts. Greece requires all tax filings be done online.

The tax extends all the way down to those who are required to pay because of income standards, which means one million people will receive bills under 50 euros ($60.20) although 66,000 taxpayers are exempt and another 1.2 million will receive a 50 percent discount for similar reasons.

The tax can be paid in five monthly installments, starting in September.

The major rival New Democracy lashed out at the ENFIA bills that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he would cease, but kept going on orders of the country’s international creditors to whom he surrendered.

“Our fellow citizens, who are already exhausted from paying taxes, now have to pay another 3.1 billion euros for ENFIA,” said New Democracy spokesman Vassilis Kikilias, pointing out Tsipras’ promise two years ago to scrap the tax and after that fell through, to reduce it.

Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who has taken big leads in polls, has pledged to reduce ENFIA by 30 percent during his first two years in power although SYRIZA noted the tax was first imposed under a New Democracy-led coalition.

The government also argued that it had reduced charges for those on lower incomes and accused New Democracy of “lacking the political courage” to admit that it was wrong to vote against it.