August 28: On this day in 1909 (August 15 with the old calendar) a bloodless military coup d’état took place in Greece at the army barracks located at Goudi just outside of Athens. The coup took place as a result of army officers acting on the already tense atmosphere in Greece following the failed Greco-Turkish war of 1897. The officers were demanding reforms that the shaky government in place couldn’t act on. There was even disillusionment with how the public felt about having a monarchy. The coup d’état would be a turning point in the history of Modern Greece as it did away with the old political system and allowed for the arrival of Cretan revolutionary Eleftherios Venizelos to the national political scene.

The coup began with inspiration derived from the revolutionary actions of the Young Turks in the Ottoman Empire who sought to change their empire from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy. Junior officers in the Greek military founded an organization in secret called the Military League with Colonel Nikolaos Zorbas as their leader. On the night of August 28, 1909 the group released a notice to the government demanding that Greece modernize its armed forces and to commence a comprehensive turnaround of the country’s ailing fortunes. The monarch, King George I, sought to appease the rebelling officers by replacing Prime Minister Dimitrios Rallis with Kyriakoulis Mavromichalis but the change did little to sway the officers. Following the rejection of the monarch’s replacement Prime Minister, the revolting officers reached out to Eleftherios Venizelos who agreed to come to Athens from Crete on the premise that free elections would be held. He agreed to run the country so long as the elections were fair and democratic, they were and Venizelos became Prime Minister.

Venizelos became Prime Minister of Greece in November 1909 and immediately began to enact the reforms that the officers demanded as he too sought a liberal-progressive agenda with foreign policy guided by the Megali Idea. The military humiliations of the wars against Turkey pre-1910 and government corruption had left Greece embarrassed on the national stage and bankrupt. Because of the reforms carried out byEleftherios Venizelos, Greece was more adequately equipped for the coming Balkan wars and for World War I. Initially Venizelos and the crown got along because the King considered Venizelos and his reformist agenda to be a pivotal tool to stem the tide of anti-monarchism that had surfaced following Greece’s embarrassing military defeats to the Ottoman Turks. Whilst George I lived (1845-1913) he and Venizelos agreed that military reform was paramount to Greece’s national security.

In 1911 alone, 50 constitutional amendments were made due to the far reaching reforms as a result of the coup d’état and the subsequent competent leadership of Venizelos. Agriculture education was expanded so that farmers may know better how to use the land that they had, farming cooperatives were createad, civil service posts were filled by public examination and not just done as a means of patronage, child labor was abolished, women no longer were forced to work the evenings if they didn’t want to and Sunday was made a day of rest. Additionally, primary education was free and mandatory, a social insurance system was put into place for the first time and and tax evasion was curbed allowing Greece to report a surplus in 1911 and 1912 after decades upon decades of deficit which allowed Greece to borrow once more from the markets. The Goudi Coup of 1909 fundamentally changed the legal system of Modern Greece and indeed Modern Greece itself.

August 29: On this day in Nea Ionia, Athens legendary Greek Laïkó genre singer Stelios Kazantzidis was born. Stelios was born the first of two brothers to parents who migrated from Southern Turkey to Greece following the Greco Turkish war of 1919-1922. At the age of 13 Kazantzidis’ father was tortured to death by far-right extremists during the Greek Civil War. This forced the young Stelios to seek employment at an early age where he would move from job to job until he landed at a textile mill near his childhood home. His life and Greece’s laïkó genre of music changed when one day his manager at the textile mill heard him singing and gifted him a guitar. He devoted endless hours to learning how to play the guitar and student began making public appearances at night clubs in the early 1950s and 1952 he made his first studio recording under the Columbia studios record label with the feature song being, “Για μπάνιο πάω”. His initial song gained almost no traction but from there on out he then released a cover of Giannis Papaioannou’s “Οιβαλίτσες” which was a huge hit and from there on out chasm see this one record and many more heads and would appear at the biggest clubs of his era. In addition to having many hits and singing and performing at the best clubs, he got to work with some of the greatest Greek composers of the modern era like ManolisChiotis, Manos Hadjidakis, VassilisTsitsanis and MikisTheodorakis. Kazantzidis’ voice was marked by a deep baritone with the ability to hit notes in the higher ranges and with a profound sense of anguish. His musical style and voice made him a beloved son of Greek migrants in the mid and latter 20th century because they believed him to be the singer most capable of capturing their sorrow and sense of longing for leaving the homeland. Kazanztidis along with his contemporary Grigoris Bithikotsis are considered the male benchmark pillars of singing excellence in the laïkó genre. Kazantzidis died of a brain tumor on September 14, 2001 at the age of 70 in Athens and he was given a national funeral with live coverage on Greek television.