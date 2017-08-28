Anastasiades Uses Letter Diplomacy with UN Chief Over Failed Talks

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades is engaging in a swap of letters with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over the collapsed unity talks with the Turkish side and will send another before the UN’s General Assembly in September.

Guterres tried to broker the negotiations at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July, briefed by the UN’s-then Special Envoy Espen Barth Eide there was a real chance for a breakthrough.

That collapsed after Turkey said it would never remove its 35,000-strong standing army in the occupied northern third of the island it seized during an unlawful invasion in 1974 and wanted the right to militarily intervene when it wanted.

Anastasiades blamed Eide for siding with Turkey and said the envoy had given Guterres the false impression a deal was at hand. Eide has quit to run for office in his native Norway.

Anastasiades is set to meet with Guterres in New York next month but it wasn’t explained why the Cypriot leader didn’t just call him on the phone to discuss the situation or send an e-mail instead.

Speaking on Cybc radio, government Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said some final decisions must be taken on the letter and then the details would be announced.

“It would not be right to discuss beforehand a letter that might be sent to the UN Secretary-General,” he said in response to a question, the Cyprus Mail reported.

The letter will in part be a response from Guterres to Anastasiades on Aug. 18 – which was a reply to an earlier letter from Anastasiades to the UN chief on Aug. 4 expressing concern about alternate Turkey plans to possibly open the fenced-off ghost town of Varosha in Famagusta without a deal.

In that Aug. 4 letter, Anastasiades said he was ready to resume the talks, Christodoulides said, but only within parameters set by the UN and not Turkey or Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

“To this letter, the President received a reply from the UN Secretary-General,” said Christodoulides without revealing details as the talks and negotiations are being kept secret from Cypriots and Turkish-Cypriots who would, however, have the final say in a referendum if a proposed deal were put on the table.

That happened in 2004 when Turkish-Cypriots okayed the so-called Annan Plan but Cypriots overwhelmingly rejected it.

Christodoulides said Guterres, in his letter answer to Anastasiades’ letter, confirmed the UN position on Varosha as described in UN Security Council resolutions, that the town should be returned to its unlawful inhabitants although it wasn’t clear how many were left after 43 years of occupation.

The spokesman said Anastasiades would be in New York from September 17 for at least a week. “There will certainly be a meeting with the UN Secretary-General and all these issues will certainly be discussed,” he said.