At Thessaloniki Fair, Tsipras Will Say Happy Days Coming Again

Knocked down in the polls for repeated reneging on anti-austerity promises, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to use the annual Thessaloniki International Fair (TIP) to declare his ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has brought Greece to the cusp of recovery.

Tsipras will present his keynote address in the country’s second-largest city on Sept. 9, faced with protests there from the country’s police, firefighters, Coast Guard and other public order forces and as the major rival and poll-leading New Democracy Conservatives continue to ridicule him for not being able to control rebellious anti-investment ministers.

He met with business leaders in the major port city – arranged after New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis had made similar plans.

Tsipras will reportedly claim his surrender to international creditors to secure release of 8.5 billion euros ($10.14 billion) from a delayed third bailout of 86 billion euros ($102.55 billion) he said he would never seek nor accept but did both was the linchpin for an economic comeback, even though it came at the lost of more pension cuts and taxes on low-income families.

Aides told Kathimerini he will also cite the floating of a 3-billion euro ($3.58 billion) bond in July – at interest rates more than three times higher than what the country is paying for 326 billion euros ($388.72 billion) in three rescue packages is another key factor for recovery.

He will also point to another record tourism year as proof happy days are coming again for Greeks battered by seven years of an economic crisis and big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and the stripping of workers rights, continued under his government, which promised to reverse them.

He has apparently set aside hopes of offering giveaways which TIF is used to do by politicians who then rarely keep their promises as benefits for workers, pensioners and the poor would require the sign-off of the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM) and the Washington, D.C.-based International Monetary Fund, who put up the bailouts beginning in 2010 and want to protect banks.

“People are not expecting to be impressed by what they will hear at TIF,” one source close to Tsipras, who was not named, told the paper. “What they want to hear is a message of stability, of reassurance that everything will go smoothly so they can gradually start making plans again, even with limited resources.”

That may not be able to help him as surveys show his popularity around 10 percent and with New Democracy holding leads up to 17 percent, and with bailouts ending in mid-2018, a year before the next scheduled elections. If Greece does not hit fiscal goals set by the creditors, it would trigger automatic cuts and even the prospect of a fourth bailout which analysts said would end SYRIZA and Tsipras.

Tsipras, who during his rise to power said he and his party objected to privatizations and investment, will also reportedly try to convince businesses Greece wants them even as a number of his ministers and officials try to block projects, such as the $8 billion development of the former Hellenikon international airport on Athens’ coast.

Tsipras is also hoping a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron a few days before TIF will also include a delegation of business leaders and investment ideas or deals.

New Democracy spokesman Vassilis KIkilias said it’s all grandstanding and that it was “tragic” to hear Tsipras speak of investments “when top ministers of the SYRIZA-ANEL government constantly throw up obstacles.”