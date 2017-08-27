Our Everyday Greek: This Summer We Speak Greek with Pappou and Yiayia

Review:

MAIN PHRASES

WELCOME GREETINGS

Upon arrival your relatives in Greece will welcome you with one of the phrases below. Note that they all have the same meaning.

Καλώς τον/την (kaLOS ton/teen), καλώς ήρθες (kaLOS EErthes), καλώς όρισες (kaLOS Orises)= welcome for one person.

Καλώς τους (kaLOS toos), καλώς ήρθατε (kaLOS EErthate), καλώς ορίσατε (kaLOS oREEsate)= welcome for many persons.

Your response:

Καλώς σε βρήκαμε (kaLOS SE VREEkame) is the response to welcome, when we meet one person.

Καλώς σας βρήκαμε (kaLOS SAS VREEkame): is the response to welcome, when we meet many persons.

Try to match the phrases in English with their translation in Greek:

Καλώς τη Μαρία! 1. Petros, welcome! Καλώς τον Πέτρο! 2. Nice to see you! Καλώς ήρθατε! 3. Welcome, Maria! Καλώς σας βρήκαμε! 4. Welcome (many persons)!

INTRODUCTIONS

Pappou and yiayia love to introduce their relatives to their friends. When introduced to someone, we can use one of these two phrases:

Χαίρω πολύ! (HΕro poLEE) Nice to meet you!

Τι κάνετε; (TEE KAnete?) How do you do?

Give your response in Greek, when introduced to a friend, someone’s grandpa or grandchildren, like in the given example:

Αυτός είναι ο Πέτρος. Χαίρω πολύ!

Αυτός είναι ο φίλος μου. Αυτός είναι ο Δημήτρης. Αυτός είναι ο εγγονός μου. Αυτή είναι η εγγονή μου. Αυτός είναι ο παππούς μου.

KERASMA (OFFERING A DRINK)

Pappou will invite you to the kafenio to offer you drinks. Try to match the phrases in English with their translation in Greek:

Καλώς τα παιδιά. 1. Maria, I will buy you some orange juice. Θα σε κεράσω ένα φραπέ. 2. What shall I offer you? Μαρία, θα σε κεράσω μία πορτοκαλάδα.3. Welcome, guys. Τι θα σας κεράσω; 4. I will buy you a frappe.

AT GRANDMA’S KITCHEN

Ask grandma what she cooks. Try to match the phrases in English with their translation in Greek:

Γιαγιά, τι κάνεις; 1. Are we going to eat stuffed vegetables today? Γιαγιά, τι μαγειρεύεις; 2. Are we going to eat lamb with potatoes tomorrow? Γιαγιά, τι θα φάμε σήμερα; 3. Grandma, how are you? Γιαγιά, τι θα φάμε αύριο; 4. Grandma, what are we going to eat tomorrow? Σήμερα θα φάμε γεμιστά; 5. Grandma, what do you cook? Αύριο θα φάμε αρνάκι με πατάτες; 6. Grandma, what are we going to eat today?

BASIC VOCABULARY

Greek word Pronunciation Meaning

Αυτός afTOS he, this (male)

Αυτή afTEE she, this (female)

Είναι EEne is

Ο εγγονός o egoNOS grandson

Η εγγονή EE egoNEE granddaughter

Μου ΜΟΟ my

Χαίρω πολύ HΕro poLEE Nice to meet you

Ο φίλος O FEElos friend

Τι κάνετε; TEE KAnete? How do you do?

Το καφενείο TO kafeNEEo traditional Greek café

Τι TEE what

Θα THE will (future)

Σε, σας SE, SAS you (singular, plural)

Θα σε/σας κεράσω THA SE/SAS keRAso I will buy you a drink

Ένα Ena one (masculine grammatical gender)

Μία MEEa one (female)

Η πορτοκαλάδα EE portokaLAda orange juice

Ο φραπές O fraPES Greek ice coffeeΓιαγιά yiayiA grandma

Τι κάνεις; TEE KAnis? How are you?

Τι TEE what

Μαγειρεύεις mayiREvis you cook

Τα γεμιστά TA gemiSTA stuffed vegetables

Για yiA for

Σήμερα SEEmera today

Θα THA will (future)

Τι θα φάμε; TEE THA FAme? What shall we eat

Θα φάμε THA FAme we will eat

Το αρνάκι TO arNAki lamb

Η πατάτα, -ες EE paTAta, -es potato, -es

Ο φούρνος O FOOrnos oven

Στο φούρνο STO FOOrno in the oven

Αύριο Avrio tomorrow

PRONUNCIATION KEY

i (idiom), ee (needle), e (energy), o (organism), oo (boot), y (yes), h (helium), th (theory), d (the). The capitalized syllables are accented.