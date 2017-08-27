Greek-American Stories: The Real Truth

Every Sunday, the local newspaper features couples recently engaged to be married, couples already married and a few – very few – couples celebrating their umpteenthweddinganniversary followed by a photo of the original day of their nuptials. In the original we see anecstatic couple ducking a shower of rice, holding hands and leaping into a car that takes them away.Then, beside it is a recent photo of the same couple, a lot older, seriousand not running anywhere. The reporter asks the husband,“what is the secret to having been married so many years to Jeanne?” He looks up and asks, “Who?”

The real truth is I’ve come to believe there is truly no such thing as “and they lived happily ever after.” That’s an exaggerated fairy tale ending created to make the story more palatable.The real truth is the couple staysmarried as revenge for those who made bets it wouldn’t last. Then, we read about couples who decide to renew their vows. Why? I didn’t know they expire. Like a driver’s license? I’d better check the expiration date on my license. I could call a meeting and draw up some new rules.

I suspect, especially in Greek marriages, Greeks tend to remain married the longest becausegetting the applications, making the preparations, choosing a Koumparo, the guest list, the paraphernalia and expense that follows plusthe threatening looks by the suspicious in-laws is so intimidating that thebride orgroom decides to stay in the situation “for better or for worse,” till death do them part. Or whatever comes first.

In many cases, the wisest husbands are those who view the situation with a more practical or philosophical eye. When they sit down and consider the cost of a divorce – the lawyer, the scandal, the alimony he’d have to shell out, finding an apartment to live in, and/or if children are involved it gets a hell more complicated, he’d rethink the matter and realize it’s cheaper to keep her. Hence, the marriage contract receives a voluntary or involuntary, reprieve. Now, that’s being real smart!

If only the couple involved considered taking a test before signing that lifelong contract things might have been reconsidered with more reality. If you are contemplating that huge leap into the unknown, let me give you some sound advice beforehand. First, have your eyes checked. Remember you have to wake up and see that person every morning for a very very long time. Then ask yourself, “is that what I want to see when I wake up on a beautiful morning?” You could be asking yourself, “When did that nose get so big?” Or, “Oh, God! Are those her teeth in that glass?”

Then, get a physical. You have to be stronger than you believe in order to carry that bride over the threshold – unless you want to start off married life seeing a chiropractor or wearing a brace. Then, there’s taking out the garbage, carrying the bills out of the mail box, walking the babies at two or three o’clock in the mornings to get little cutie pie to sleep. Hey! You two promised to share everything, remember? The wife can’t do all that, y’know, and then expect breakfast later? Next, find a hobby. That could really save your marriage. There will be times when you’ll have to find something to say to the person you’ve said everything to in the first five years of marriage. The long, deafening silence could get very scary when you find yourself face to face with your ‘partner for life’; trying to find something to say before he or she begins thinking you are a mindless bozo with the IQ of a turtle.Boredom could spell doom. It’s when he starts to find the cashier at the super market suddenly fascinating, her glib tongue, that nose pierce, the purple hair, her tattoo of an ex-prisoner. Or, somehow she finds the repair man irresistible – those muscles, his expert ‘know-how’ with the pipes in the basement, all those fascinating tools.

On a happier note, I want to express my hope that when next you read the society column innext Sunday’s newspaper you’ll look at the announcements with a more discerning eye and say, ‘Yeah, yeah’. Then, look across at your spouse who is now, probably, overweight, saggy and toothless, is as sexy looking as awalrus and tell yourself, “Hey! I didn’t do so badly!” That’s the real truth!