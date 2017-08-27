Minister Says Young Fleeing Greece’s “Debt Colony”

ATHENS – Going against the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA his Independent Greeks serve in a coalition, Deputy Education Minister Costas Zouraris said he understood why young Greeks are fleeing their country in search of jobs and a better life.

Zouraris told SKAI TV “For now, it’s understandable that kids are saying they want to leave,” Zouraris said. “Let’s hope they return because we are, as you know, bankrupt and a debt colony.” He said it’s even “slightly worse” than India.

He added that the Greek state has invested about one million euros in its top graduates who are now leaving the country. “We are now giving this as a gift to foreign countries for a few years,” he said.

Unemployment for those under 25 was near 50 percent and has not fallen far below that record level despite promises by the coalition to improve their lot. Scores of thousands have given up and moved on to other countries, most vowing never to return and taking their education with them, among the best and brightest and youngest Greece had, now gone.