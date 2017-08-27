In Disarray, Old PASOK Has Leadership Fight: Papandreou Back?

ATHENS – He might be baaaaaaacckk! Former Premier and one-time PASOK Socialist leader George Papandreou, who resigned in November, 2011, hounded out of office by anti-austerity promises two years after being elected, might throw his hat into the race for the reshaped party’s leadership.

Now Democratic Alignment after falling out of Greece for imposing austerity measures at odds with PASOK’s alleged principles, some eight candidates might be in the running, including current leader Fofi Gennimata, when is elections are held in October, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

She has been essentially silent since being named to head the party and resurrect it, rarely saying anything or speaking out against the Radical Left SYRIZA rulers, some of whose members wanted to bring in the old PASOK to bolster itself.

The stance of Papandreou, who is co-chair of Democratic Alignment despite having driven the party into the floor isn’t known, the paper added.

Nor is that of Thanasis Theocharopoulos from the Democratic Left (DIMAR), which has essentially vanished after taking part in a previous coalition and also supporting austerity, the position which took the old PASOK from 44 percent of the vote in 2009 in winning elections to about 4 percent now.

Other candidates, as the center-left which has fallen out of favor tries to reposition itself with an amalgam of broken-off parties, are said to include Mimis Androulakis, who served PASOK in the European Parliament; Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis, ex-Socialist minister Yiannis Ragousis and former PASOK deputy Yiannis Maniatis.

Former TV presenter Stavros Theodorakis, leader of the once-promising centrist To Potami which has evaporated as he has been unable to decide on a coherent policy, will also try to take over Democratic Alignment and bring his members alone under a new umbrella.

The new party that would combine the old PASOK with the discredited DIMAR and the politically-irrelevant Potami, and possibly Papandreou’s Movement of Democratic Socialists.