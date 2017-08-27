Ignoring EU Reprimands, Greece Woos China’s Cash, Investments

While simultaneously wooing American investments, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition in Greece is courting China hard, seeking cash while blocking European Union resolutions condemning China’s human rights record, Chinese aggression in the South China sea and tougher screening of Chinese investments in Europe.

The New York Times, in a detailed look at the symbiosis of the countries, said Greek policy is curiously aligned with that of China, one of whose major companies, Cosco, now runs the Athens port of Piraeus in a privatization move Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras swore to block.

Crushed by austerity measures ordered by international lenders as part of conditions for three bailouts of 326 billion euros ($388.96 billion), Greece is more than seven years deep into an economic crisis and its major financial ally has become China.

Tsipras visited Beijing this spring and is pushing for more Chinese investments as Air China is set to begin direct flights to Athens, which China views as the gateway to Europe, particularly Germany, and in which it has invested heavily to bring its goods through Piraeus. Greek ships also carry 60 percent of China’s cargo.

The Times said Tsipras’ leaning toward China is worrying the European Union and the United States, two years after his entreaties to Russian President Vladimir Putin to be a bulwark and possible bailout partner to replace the EU-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism-International Monetary Fund were rebuffed.

China plans to make Pireaus the “dragon head” of its vast “One Belt, One Road” project, a new Silk Road into Europe, the paper noted. And when Germany, which demanded big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions, worker firings and privatizations in Greece to protect its loans as part of the rescue packages, treated Greek governments with disdain, China reached out its hand.

That was seen by international critics as part of a Chinese pattern to use its wealth to infiltrate the EU and buy allies.

“While the Europeans are acting towards Greece like medieval leeches, the Chinese keep bringing money,” Costas Douzinas, the head of the Greek Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, and a member of SYRIZA told the paper.

He said China had never explicitly asked Greece for support on the human rights vote or on other sensitive issues, though he and other Greek officials acknowledge that explicit requests are not necessary.

“If you’re down and someone slaps you and someone else gives you an alm,” Mr. Douzinas said, “when you can do something in return, who will you help, the one who helped you or the one who slapped you?”

Many analysts noted Greece’s human rights veto came as returned from a summit meeting in Beijing in May, where he signed billions of euros’ worth of new investment memorandums with Chinese companies.

Greek officials insisted that, despite all the Chinese investments, that Athens was loyal to the EU, without explaining why it then voted against the bloc to protect China.

“The Greek government needs to choose where its alliances lie and realize the E.U. is not only a market, but first and foremost a community of values,” Marietje Schaake, a prominent member of the European Parliament from the Netherlands told the paper.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has tightened rules to limit takeovers of German strategic assets, a move aimed at Chinese state-backed firms. She told a German newspaper after Greece’s vote blocking the condemnation of Chinese human rights violations, Europe “has to speak with China in one voice.”

Greek officials said the resolution to condemn China’s human rights record – the first time an EU member has blocked one – was done because it was “unproductive” without explaining what that meant.

With Piraeus bustling under Chinese private management – new cruise ship facilities and a floating dock are planned – Douzinas acknowledged the Chinese invasion of investments and cash with more possibly coming.

“It’s a kind of neocolonialism without the gunboats,” he told the paper, chuckling. But other Greek officials said China is in Greece for the long run after scooping up Piraeus.

“They know what they want,” said Stergios Pitsiorlas, the Greek Deputy Economics Minister and one of the government’s point men dealing with China.

But the paper said Tsipras is trying to play the US against China. In May, when Fosun and two other Chinese companies bid to take over a major Greek insurer, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross steered it toward Calamos Investments, whose Chief Executive is a big backer of President Donald Trump. The Calamos group and the Dutch company Exin won the bid instead, and China was out even though Fosun is a major partner in a consortium developing the old Hellenikon International Airport into a major site of commercial buildings, a casino, luxury hotels and buildings and waterfront use.

Dimitris Papadimitriou, a New York academic recruited to be Greece’s Economy Minister, admitted Ross had been the broker.

“He sent us a letter asking us to look at Calamos,” Papadimitriou told the paper. Any deal, Ross implied in the letter, “could be the beginning of more investments in Greece,” Papadimitriou said.