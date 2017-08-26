PM Tsipras Meets Heads of Chambers in Thessaloniki

THESSALONIKI (ANA) – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is meeting with representatives of the city’s chambers in his office in Thessaloniki on Saturday.

The meeting is taking place ahead of his keynote speech at the opening of the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on September 9. His speech has been scheduled for 20.00. Ministers will also attend the meeting.

Tsipras will then go to the Prespes Lakes, where he will attend a concert dedicated to poet Nikos Gatsos, with Manolis Mitsias and Kariofylia Karambeti.