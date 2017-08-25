It is Time for Greece to Emulate Cyprus

A conference is taking place in Cyprus, comprised of Cypriots living abroad. It has been taking place for decades, and gives expatriates the opportunity to connect with Cyprus’ leaders, political and otherwise. To get to know one another better, to lift their morale, and to return to the countries in which they live and continue to make even stronger efforts on Cyprus’ behalf.

Cyprus’ president honored six Cypriots living abroad, including two from the United States – Nikos Mougiaris and Tassos Zampas – for their invaluable contributions to the Cypriot cause.

While Cyprus is doing a great job in that respect, Greece, unfortunately, is still not able to understand that it ought to do something similar.

To be fair, it is not only the Tsipras Administration that has failed in this capacity, but all the governments preceding it as well.

One wonders why they refuse to do something that is almost self-evident: would such a conference not be useful for Greece? Would it not be right and fair to honor a few outstanding Hellenes abroad each year? Has Greece solved all its problems that it no longer needs us?

What is it that they do not understand?