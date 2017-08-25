The Difference between Valid Critique and Psychodrama

In our August 19 issuewe published a Letter to the Editor that criticized my frequent defense of President Trump, along with my response. I appreciated the letter as well as the barrage of comments that followed on our website (“Editor’s Reply on Criticism”). Even though most were critical, they were respectful in tone and seemed to be quite sincere. A good, healthy, difference of opinion is essential to getting closer to “the truth” – whatever that may be.

Also, more than a week has passed since the unspeakably horrific events in Charlottesville, VA, and so reflection in the interim, coupled with the numerous comments about the president stemming from the letter and my reply, have prompted me to write this follow-up piece.

A group of people were granted a permit to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from Emancipation Park (formerly Lee Park) in Charlottesville, and many showed up to the rally brandishing clubs, guns, torches, and white supremacist signs. A group of counterprotesters also showed up, and soon enough, the two sides began to clash, violently. As the chaos mounted, police were practically powerless to halt the mayhem, which tragically culminated in the death of a woman who was hit by a car rammed into a crowd of people by a driver linked to white supremacist groups.

To suggest that there is a moral equivalency between these two specific groups of people who were there on August 12 is profoundly wrong. One group clearly spewed hate of people (blacks, Jews, etc.). The other group spewed hate not of people (e.g., whites) but of racism itself.

There was also no violence equivalency. The protesters were the clear instigator via their hateful and bellicose language. We don’t know who threw the first punch, but it doesn’t matter. It was the fault of the haters.

President Trump never suggested that there was a moral equivalency, but did blame “both sides” on more than one occasion for the violence. That triggered a firestorm of criticism, some of it warranted, but much of it completely out of line.

Let us begin with where the president was wrong. At times, he is, unfortunately, a clumsy speaker, and often shows reckless disregard for the accuracy or consequences of his words. That, by the way, does not make him a liar, as some suggest, but nonetheless leaves a good deal to be desired for the existence of a filter between his mind and his mouth. He has on numerous occasions blasted leftist extremists for violence and destruction, such as at Berkeley in protest of the speaking invitation extended to Milo Yiannopoulos. He has also seen the left violently disrupt his rallies, including one in Chicago in 2016 that had to be canceled for public safety reasons. His “blaming both sides” seems to stem from his innate desire not to excuse the extreme left. But the time to do it was not in the immediate aftermath of Charlottesville.

Next, because of his anathema toward violent leftist protesters, his instincts failed him in terms of how damaging it was to blame “both sides.”

Most Americans are good, sensible people who condemn violence of any kind and acknowledge that the extreme right and left are both guilty of engaging in it. But there is a deep divide among them about which is worse, which is more prevalent, and where the priority should be in terms of eradicating it.

A typical white, male, rural-dwelling Trump supporter, who is not racist and knows of no racists among his circle of acquaintances, surely understands that neo-Nazis and the KKK continue to exist, but thinks of those groups as fleeting and insignificant in this day and age. The real problem, as he sees it, are some members of Black Lives Matter who chant “What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want them? Now!” in the streets.

Compare that to an urban African-American woman who is also not a racist and does not associate with racists, who continues in this day and age to feel discriminated against because of the color of her skin. She is followed by security when shopping in department stores. She notices that cabdrivers won’t stop when she hails their taxis. She senses “the look” she gets from whites who are uncomfortable in her presence. The real problem, to her, is a nation in which institutional racism has flourished for centuries, and though there has certainly been improvement since the days of slavery, Jim Crow, and segregated schools, life for non-whites continues to be a daily struggle.

She too condemns the violence on the other side, but thinks that compared to white supremacists, the left’s smashing windows and roughing up people wearing “Make America Great Again” hats are rare and random.

Though I cannot be certain, I suspect Donald Trump falls more into the first category, and those outraged by his “blame both sides” comments fall more into the second.

I have long defined racism as hatred toward and/or feelings of superiority over another race. By that definition, I have no reason to believe President Trump is a racist, and I consider the notion that his refusal to exclusively blame white supremacists for Charlottesville and not to disavow white supremacy in every single speech he makes to mean that he advocates groups like neo-Nazis and the KKK to be the epitome of absurdity.

Suppose, for example, that Billy and Bobby are playing in the den. Billy takes a flair marker and writes his name on the wall, once. Bobby takes a letter opener and carves his name into the wooden furniture all over the den. He also spray-paints his name all over the walls. The adult (who should have been watching them) comes into the room and says: “You are both to blame for this mess!” To blame Billy considering the context of the entire mess is wrong. But to equate blaming Billy with defending and supporting Bobby’s actions is preposterous.

Finally, racism is not going to be eradicated by a president, whether perceived by the elite media to be an instigator, like Donald Trump, or a healer, like Barack Obama. Our hope for ridding our nation of the scourge of racism is for there to be more conversations between that proverbial rural white man and urban black woman, so that they can better understand the problem by viewing it through one another’s eyes.