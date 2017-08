ATHENS (ANA) – Parliament President Nikos Voutsis estimated on Friday that the government reshuffle will take place after the conclusion of the third programme review.

Referring to the parliament’s legislative work, he said that the first draft law will be voted before the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) and will include measures against undeclared work.

Another five draft laws will follow, he said, related to the Defence, Rural Development, Environment, Finance and Education ministries.