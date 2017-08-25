Six Greek Areas Among EU’s Deadliest Road Accident Areas

Greece’s notorious reputation for dangerous roads and vehicle deaths was shown out in a survey by the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat which placed six areas among the most deadly.

Western Greece, where – until the nearly-completed opening of a national road extension to replace a winding section of head-on traffic that was a death corridor – driving was taking your life in your hands, was fifth among EU peers and first in Greece for danger with 124 deaths per million, Kathimerini said in a report.

The Southern Aegean follows in sixth place with 119 deaths per million residents, then the Peloponnese in eighth place with 108 per million, Crete and Central Greece shared 23rd place with 95 deaths per million each and Epirus is in 26th place with 94 per million.

Crete showed a particular increase in road accident fatalities in the period when the rest of the country was seeing a decline, with 54 dead in 2011, 57 in 2012 and 66 in 2013. Fatalities on Crete dipped in 2015 to 62 and came to 65 last year.

The total number of fatal road accidents in 2016 came to 752, costing 804 lives, against 746 accidents and 796 fatalities in 2015.

The study found national roads were far more dangerous than inner-cities where drivers can not go as fast because of congestion, with the risk high in countries such as Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Poland, the Baltic states and Greece.