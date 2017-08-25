Monthly Grant for Internet to 72,000 First Year University Students

ASTHENS (ANA) – Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas and Education Minister Kostas Gavroglou announced on Friday the provision of a monthly grant to 72,000 first year university students for access to internet.

The ministry of education released on Thursday the results of this year’s university entrance exams on Thursday.

Download the following file to see the results: 24-112858vaseis2017

Students can learn about their individual results by clicking on the ministry’s webpage at results.it.minedu.gov.gr (currently inactive) and then type:

a) Their eight-digit code number

b) The four first letters of their surname, name, father’s name and mother’s name