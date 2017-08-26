Greek, World Reds Slam EU’s Commie Crimes Conference

Greece’s marginal Communist Party (KKE) – in a statement signed by 51 Communist and labor parties around the world – joined Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis in condemning a European Union conference on Communist crimes in Estonia.

The statement described the event as an “anti-Communist celebration” aimed at “totally slandering socialism and its unprecedented achievements for workers” and said it “provocatively equated fascism with Communism,” Kathimerini said.

“One hundred years after the Great October Socialist Revolution, the superiority of the socialist system cannot be hidden, however many tons of mud they sling at it,” said the statement signed by the Communist parties of Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Austria, among many others.

Kontonis, who has a Communist background and belongs to the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA that has strong Communists elements, boycotted the conference hosted by Estonia as the current rotating EU Presidency and blasted the organizers, leaving Greece alone in not going to the event.

Kontonis said Nazis caused more deaths than Communists and that it was wrong to equate the two without mentioning the millions who died under Communist regimes his party and Communists around the world said were glorious worker revolutions.

In a written statement, he said that the conference lacks “specific content and (its) title sends a wrong and dangerous political message … (it) revives a Cold War climate, which brought so much suffering to Europe, runs contrary to the values of the EU and certainly does not reflect the view of the Greek government and Greek people, namely, that Nazism and Communism can never exist as the two parts of the same equation.”

In a statement to the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki, Estonia’s spokesman Jüri Laas said “Estonia strongly condemns all crimes against humanity and the massive human rights violations committed by all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes and remembers the victims of all these regimes.”

Laas reminded that the European Parliament in April 2009 adopted a resolution on European conscience and totalitarianism, which he said called for the proclamation Aug. 23 as “a Europe-wide Day of Remembrance for the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes, to be commemorated with dignity and impartiality”.

Estonia had suffered atrocities during World War II but was accused by the European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) group in the European Parliament of politicizing its EU Presidency agenda.

While the Estonian EU council Presidency says that the event to be held today on the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Communist and Nazi Regimes is meant to commemorate the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes, the leftist group in the European Parliament sees things differently: The conference was an “insult to European historical memory, they said, the news site err.ee reported.

“At a time when the far right and neonazis are taking advantage of the failures of EU policies, equating Nazism with communism is historically false, dangerous, and unacceptable. Moreover, the fact that the Estonian government chose to focus on ‘communist crimes’ clearly shows an intent to use the institution of the rotating EU presidency for ideological purposes,” the group said.

Greece’s major rival New Democracy had earlier blistered Kontonis for not going. “The government’s decision not to participate in The Heritage in 21st Century Europe of the Crimes Committed by Communist Regimes’ organized by Estonia in the framework of the Estonian Presidency of the Council of the EU offends Greeks and European citizens who have always defended democratic ideals and the universal human value of freedom” ND said.