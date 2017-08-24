Erdogan’s Dangerous Interference

The ever-growing crisis in Turkish-German relations interests us, for obvious reasons.

Recently, an issue arose between the two countries, concerning whether a nation has the right to ask its expatriates how to vote in elections in the country in which they now reside. In other words, to use its emigrants as a Trojan horse.

Specifically, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked Turkish immigrants living in Germany to vote against incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel in the upcoming election.

Merkel’s reaction was immediate: she asked Erdogan to respect the basic principle underlying relations between countries. In other words, not to interfere in Germany’s internal affairs.

To bring the message home, consider what would happen if Prime Minister Tsipras called upon Greek-Americans to vote against a presidential candidate, or if president Trump called upon our community to ask our friends and relatives in Greece to vote against a political party and leader.

Erdogan, I am afraid, has opened a dangerous chapter in the immigrant story. He probably gave ammunition to the opponents of immigration, and those set against the equal treatment of immigrants, essentially rendering them second-class citizens and, of course, being against their right to vote.

What Erdogan did sets a dangerous precedent likely to favor his plans in the short run. However, it can have a long-term negative impact on Turkish immigrants in Germany, and on immigrant communities worldwide.