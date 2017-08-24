The Vicious Cycle of Ideological Fixation: Past Pitfalls, Present Dangers

History – especially that of Modern Greece – is replete with tragedies arising from ideological ankyloses. In the name of absolute adherence to political or other ideologies, the individual qualities behind human resources are flagrantly overlooked as pragmatism and reality take a back seat to the subjective preferences of ideologues. The arrival of September and the infamous anniversary of the Asia Minor Catastrophe resulting in the final chapter of the genocide of Asia Minor’s indigenous Christian populace and violent uprooting of the millennia-old presence of Hellenism there by the army of Hitler’s idol Kemal Ataturk serves as an all too familiar reminder.

Ernest Hemingway, then a young war correspondent, sums it up perfectly in his piece for the Toronto Daily Star published on 3 Nov. 1922, entitled “The Greek Army’s Betrayal:” “The Greek soldiers were first-class fighting men,” Captain Wittal said. “they were well officered by men who had served with the British and French at Salonika and they outclassed the Kemalist army. I believe they would have captured Angora (Ankara) and ended the war if they had not been betrayed. “When Constantine came into power all the officers of the army in the field were suddenly scrapped, from the commander-in-chief down to platoon commanders. These officers had many of them been promoted from the ranks, were good soldiers and splendid leaders. They were removed and their places filled new officers of the Tino (Constantine) party, most of whom had spent the war in Switzerland or Germany and had never heard a shot fired. That caused a complete breakdown of the army and was responsible for the Greek defeat. Captain Wittal told me how artillery officers who had no experience at all took over the command of batteries and massacred their own infantry. He told about infantry officers who used powder, face powder not gunpowder, and rouge, and about staff work which was criminal in its ignorance and negligence.”

Of course, one might be hard-pressed to hold an historical discussion on this topic with the average Greek adolescent, because in addition to the royalist or Venizelist renditions of history, the last few decades have seen the rise of the internationalist revisionist approach – perhaps the most tragic version of all, since denial is the final stage of genocide – with this historic genocide being downplayed as a simple “crowding” of ethnic Greeks in the port of Smyrna, waiting to take the next boat to Greece to complete the population exchange…

Sadly, the ultimate irony of the purportedly leftist government being used as the perfect instrument for the implementation of the cruelest and most inhumane neo-liberal agenda Greece has ever seen follows the same vicious cycle of ideological absolutism that has plagued modern Greece since its national rebirth in 1821. The current coalition government, led by the upstart SYRIZA party, which was propelled from the fringes of the political spectrum where it dwelled since its formation in the late 1980s to become Greece’s ruling party on a populist platform promising to repeal the hated memorandum responsible for the nation’s plunge into an economic abyss surpassing even the Great Depression, has, like its predecessors, opted to implement every irrational directive issued by Greece’s lenders, who seem intent on liquidating the nation rather than rebuilding it.

However, in order to retain some semblance of their political identity and not admit that they have eradicated whatever notion remained of the left in the 21st century, and so as to compensate for their neo-liberal shift in economic policy, the current government is trying to cater to the ideological whimsies of the most extreme elements in its party apparatus by handing over the all-important areas of education, public sector management, and justice as lambs led for slaughter on the altar of their ideological hangups. Patriotism and historical conscience are branded as nationalism, pursuit of excellence is billed as elitism, cronyism triumphs as political affiliation trumps effectiveness, violence and vandalism are protected as freedoms of expression, etc. Of course, Greece’s previous governments were guilty of much the same…The only thing that the current government’s political ethos has proven is that youth and a clean political slate do not constitute someone immune to the mistakes of the past. In fact, having been weaned on the mores of the very same system of corruption and cronyism, their sudden rise to power and fear of returning to their former diminutive state makes them perhaps more likely to abuse their power than their predecessors. To top it all off, with no serious reformist agenda being offered by the political opposition, who are content on merely presenting themselves as better managers of the suicidal memorandum being lethally injected into Greece by its lenders, the prospect of elections – whenever they may arrive – appears as grim as ever.

But as usual, the Greek Diaspora is not exempt from the same pitfalls. Whether manifested in the royalists vs. republican rivalry that once cause a major division in the Diaspora, the destructive role of para-ecclesiastical organizations that are protestantizing the Church, including theological associations like Zoe and Sotir, independent Bible-study groups, or lay organizations like OCL (for more information on this read Christos Yannaras’ highly informative work Orthodoxy and the West: Hellenic Self-Identity in the Modern Age), or the general lack of meritocracy in many of our established institutions, Hellenism abroad has suffered many setbacks because of the ideological fixations of its leadership.

Since the Diaspora appears to imitate the Greek metropolis, one has to look no further than the education crisis. Despite all the self-aggrandizement surrounding supposed Greek-American entrepreneurial genius, the condition of our Greek community schools reveals a very different, harsh reality. Likewise, to satisfy the curiosity of a reader questioning the recent characterization of Holy Cross Seminary/Hellenic College as a money pit, considering the 180 some-odd students commanding its annual $12 million budget, the unwillingness to recruit top theologians like Metropolitan Hierotheos of Nafpaktos to the faculty, or the insufferably poor knowledge of Greek exhibited by its graduates, even in comparison to non-Hellenic (and far more affordable) schools like St. Vladimir’s, stands as further evidence of the damage that ideological ankyloses can cause.

Follow me on Twitter @CTripoulas