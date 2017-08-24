The Greek Alphabet in the World’s Languages

Tourists reading signs in Greek? Yes, despite the common expression “It’s all Greek to me,” many seem familiar to reading and recognizing letters of the Greek alphabet. This is not only due to the fact that the Greek alphabet is the basis of the Latin, Gothic, Cyrillic, Armenian, Coptic and many other writing systems, so that Eastern Europeans and Western World citizens do recognize some Greek letters. Greek letters are used all over the world in many fields and in social culture.

Greek alphabet letters are familiar to students in the United States and other countries, because university and college fraternities use a set of identification symbols including Greek letters, which are sometimes written on the dormitories’ walls. Besides the student societies, the names of the Greek letters are widely used in the scientific terminology. All over the world kids at school are taught various concepts of mathematics and physics which are represented by Greek alphabet letters; They are used in these disciplines as international symbols.

Greek letters are used in the terminology of engineering, in computer science, in software in chemistry, pharmacology and biology, in cosmology and orbital mechanics, in meteorology and in other fields. Below are some examples of both well known and less known elements and concepts denoted with the Greek letters. Among the best known are the Gamma radiation from nuclear physics and the geographical term river delta. It has been named after the letter Delta because its triangular shape approximates the upper-case letter delta.

Greek letters are widely used in cosmology and astronomy. For instance the term beta angle describes the angle between the orbit plane of a spacecraft or other body and the vector from the sun. Εpsilon is in astronomy the fifth-brightest star in a constellation and the name for Uranus’ most distant and most visible ring. Omicron is frequently used to designate the fifteenth star in a constellation group, using a combination of magnitude and position. Stars with the omicron designation include Omicron Andromedae, Omicron Persei. In popular culture the last one is well known as a setting in science fiction (Star Trek). Besides Omikron the words or the letters Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Omega occur in science fiction movies. Memory Alpha is a collaborative project to create the most definitive and accessible encyclopaedia for everything related to Star Trek.

In other disciplines Greek letters indicate concepts, measurements and phenomena. Some of them are used in Computer Science, example being the term beta meaning the last testing release or the preview release in the software release life cycle before the final release version. In oceanography the small Greek H is the measurement of sea-level height above or below the mean sea-level at that same location. In meteorology Greek letters like Beta, Gamma, Zeta were used as hurricane names during the 2005 Atlantic hurricane season. In neuroscience the letters Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Theta indicate a brain signal frequency ranging from 4–8 Hz. In psychology and psychiatry the letter Kappa indicates a measure of diagnostic reliability. Sometimes in sports, like in rock climbing, Greek letters define actions. For instance the term beta refers to advice on how to successfully complete a particular climbing route, or crux sequence.

The most commonly used Greek letter in everyday English is X. Pronounced as Chi is used to abbreviate the name Christ, as in the holiday Christmas, Xmas.

In finance, beta is a measure of investment portfolio risk. In the world market, Greek letters have been chosen by companies as part of logo or trademark, or as model names, examples being Delta Airlines, Kappa Airlines, Omega Watches, Alpha Bank, Ypsilon car model. In English, the noun Alpha is used as a synonym for beginning, or for the first in a series. The term alpha also denotes position in social hierarchy (alpha males), or the best in terms of quality.

Finally in the New Testament God declares himself to be the “Alpha and Omega”, “the beginning and the end.” Alpha, the first letter of the Greek alphabet and Omega the last.

Consequently Greek alphabet letters do cross ethnic boundaries, can bridge language barriers and link cultural horizons. Not to mention the Greek words that exist in the terminology of the world languages. The truth is that world citizens use in their own language vocabulary thousands of Greek words, without even knowing it. Therefore they can easily become familiar to their transliteration and meaning in Greek.

Wouldn’t the development of classes of simple Greek language lessons that would integrate the Greek cultural tradition in the unique landscape of the land, where the evolution of the Greek language and the development of concepts originated, be attractive for the world citizens? Do we realize that our alphabet is a precious asset?