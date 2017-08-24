Cyprus World’s Safest Country for Young People

Cyprus is the safest place in the world for young people according to a World Health Organization survey of 184 countries.

After looking at the data, the British newspaper The Guardian found that Cyprus had only one death for every 4,762 people aged 15-29, or 21 for every 100,000, followed by Luxembourg, Spain, Denmark and Malta.

Cyprus was more than twice as safe as Greece, where there were 45 deaths among every 100,000 young annually.

Not too surprisingly, nine of the 10 countries where young people were more likely to die from health problems, injuries or violence were in Africa, with Sierra Leone the most dangerous.

The most common cause of death in the figures was due to road accidents and according to WHO estimates, 350,000 young people died in 2015 as a result of traffic related injuries.

The analysis finds that young people in the United States are six times as likely to be murdered as their British counterparts. T

They are also more than three times as likely to be killed in a car crash, and twice as likely to commit suicide or overdose on drugs. Self-harm is the most common cause of death for young people in the UK.

Liberal drug policies in the Netherlands may be responsible for a rate of drug-related deaths almost exactly ten times lower than in the US, the paper said.