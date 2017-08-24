Parents Say US Man Killed in Greece Preferred Europe (Video)

The parents of Bakari Henderson – a 22-year-old Texan beaten to death in July on the island of Zakynthos, notorious for hooliganism and violence – said he thought Europe was safer than the United States for African-Americans.

In an interview set to air on CBS This Morning” Jill and Phil Henderson told co-host Gayle King that their son felt more comfortable overseas than he did in the United States.

“He just felt it was safer over in Europe and overseas in general,” Jill said. “He said, you know, with the climate, with African American males in the U.S., that he just felt more comfortable overseas.”

King noted the irony of Henderson being killed in a place where he said he had felt safer than his own country with so much violence against African-Americans it has led to protests even within the National Football League.

Henderson was beaten to death after a fight broke out at a bar. His friends previously told CBS This Morning the attack began when Henderson and his friends put their drinks down near a group of men at the bar.

One friend said two men grabbed the beers, smashed them on the table, and brandished the shattered bottles as weapons.

At least 10 people followed Henderson out of the bar, including an employee and the bouncer, according to police. They have been accused of beating Henderson and leaving him unconscious in the street. Greek police say Henderson died from severe head injuries.

Greek police, after viewing surveillance video and questioning witnesses, said a gang of 10 people took part the beating.

Henderson, an African-American who in May was graduated from the University of Arizona, suffered fatal injuries to the head after some reports said the gang was using brass knuckles on him. Police raided the hotel where the alleged suspects were staying and detained six Serbian nationals who were reportedly recognized through CCTV camera footage taken from shops next to the bar where the incident occurred.

According to sources, the footage showed the suspects beating the American even after he appeared to be unconscious.

Police already arrested a 34-year-old Greek and a 32-year-old British national of Serbian descent for allegedly participating in the same incident.

Henderson had taken a photograph with a young woman who worked at the bar. One of the Serbs who did not like that, approached the woman and said to her: “there are so many Serbians here, why are you talking to a black guy?”

Henderson said something in reply, and the brawl broke out. According to the woman’s account, she got out of the bar “with three of the Americans and about 30 Serbs, who started hitting the Americans. Five minutes later I walked toward the place where I saw them running, and I saw a dark-skinned man on the street, passed out and bleeding from his eyes while one of the Americans next to him was trying to help.”

It was too late.Nine suspects 18 to 34, including a Greek man, were charged in the death.