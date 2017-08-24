Estonia Rebukes Greek Justice Minister Boycott of Commie Crimes Conference

Estonia’s European Union rotating Presidency is furious with Greek Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis’ refusal to attend a conference on Communist crimes and for his criticism of the event.

Kontonis, who had been affiliated with the Communist party and whose Radical Left SYRIZA is leading an unlikely coalition with the nationalist Independent Greeks (ANEL) had said Nazis caused more deaths than Communists and that he would boycott, the only one to do so.

In a written statement, he said that the conference lacks “specific content and (its) title sends a wrong and dangerous political message … (it) revives a Cold War climate, which brought so much suffering to Europe, runs contrary to the values of the EU and certainly does not reflect the view of the Greek government and Greek people, namely, that Nazism and Communism can never exist as the two parts of the same equation.”

In a statement to the Greek business newspaper Naftemporiki, Estonia’s spokesman Jüri Laas said “Estonia strongly condemns all crimes against humanity and the massive human rights violations committed by all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes and remembers the victims of all these regimes.”

Laas reminded that the European Parliament in April 2009 adopted a resolution on European conscience and totalitarianism, which he said called for the proclamation Aug. 23 as “a Europe-wide Day of Remembrance for the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes, to be commemorated with dignity and impartiality”.

Estonia had suffered atrocities during World War II but was accused by the European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL) group in the European Parliament of politicizing its EU Presidency agenda.

While the Estonian EU council Presidency says that the event to be held today on the Day of Remembrance for Victims of Communist and Nazi Regimes is meant to commemorate the victims of all totalitarian and authoritarian regimes, the leftist group in the European Parliament sees things differently: The conference was an “insult to European historical memory, they said, the news site err.ee reported.

“At a time when the far right and neonazis are taking advantage of the failures of EU policies, equating Nazism with communism is historically false, dangerous, and unacceptable. Moreover, the fact that the Estonian government chose to focus on ‘communist crimes’ clearly shows an intent to use the institution of the rotating EU presidency for ideological purposes,” the group said.

Greece’s major rival New Democracy had earlier blistered Kontonis for not going. “The government’s decision not to participate in The Heritage in 21st Century Europe of the Crimes Committed by Communist Regimes’ organized by Estonia in the framework of the Estonian Presidency of the Council of the EU offends Greeks and European citizens who have always defended democratic ideals and the universal human value of freedom” ND said.

The party said it “once again highlights the Greek peculiarity and leads us to a strange kind of European and international isolation that Greek citizens do not deserve,” New Democracy said, according to the Athens News Agency (ANA) in a report.

“There are historic truths that must be told. Nazism and Stalinism are dark periods of European history, certainly condemned by all democratic citizens. Their different ideological starting point and the conflict between them neither equates nor purifies any of the two,” New Democracy said.