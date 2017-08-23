Saint Fanourios the Martyr and the Fanouropita

August 27 is the feast day of Saint Fanourios the Martyr. Traditionally, on the day before the saint’s feast day, fanouropita is baked and taken to church for blessing at the Great Vespers, the evening service, for the saint. At the conclusion of the service, the fanouropites are shared among those in attendance. According to tradition, at least nine people should have a piece of the delicious and nistisimo cake.

Saint Fanourios the Martyr is also known as the Newly-Found since his icon was first discovered in the year 1500 on the island of Rhodes. The icon depicted the saint in the garb of a Roman soldier holding a cross of martyrdom in his left hand and a lit candle in his right hand along with twelve scenes from his martyrdom. From his clothing and the severity of the tortures he suffered as a Christian at the hands of the Romans, Saint Fanourios is thought to have lived some time in the second or third century A.D. The saint is often called upon to help find lost things after which a fanouropita is baked and shared as a thanks-offering.

Among the many churches in the New York area, Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church of Whitestone’s Great Vespers of Saint Fanourios and the blessing of the fanouropites begins at 7 PM on August 26. The Divine Liturgy on Saint Fanourios’ Day takes place on the 27th, beginning with the Orthros at 7:30 AM.

The following easy-to-make recipe to share and enjoy in honor of Saint Fanourios can be modified to personalize the cake.

Fanouropita

3 1/2 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1 1/3 cups orange juice

1 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup ouzo

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 cup raisins

Sesame seeds

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13 by 9-inch baking pan with oil, dust lightly with flour, and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. Make a well in the center and add the orange juice, olive oil, and ouzo. Stir until just combined. Fold in the walnuts and raisins. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake for one hour or until a skewer or cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool completely and cut into squares or diamond shapes to serve.

If preferred, cognac, such as Metaxa, can be substituted for the ouzo, chopped almonds for the walnuts or half walnuts and half almonds, golden raisins or dried cranberries for the raisins, and slivered almonds for the sesame seeds. Powdered sugar can be used instead of sesame seeds as a topping for the cake, just omit the sesame seeds and allow the cake to cool completely before sifting the powdered sugar over the cake. If using powdered sugar as a topping, use only 1/2 cup of sugar in the cake recipe.