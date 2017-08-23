No Longer a Novelty

Greek-Americans are everywhere. Of course, as a community newspaper, we are in a position to notice that more than most. But in any case, Greek-Americans appear in the public eye in an array of fields on a regular basis. In fact, their profile seems not to have merely risen, but to have soared over the past decade or two.

Excitedly, Greeks often exclaim to one another about someone like Jennifer Aniston: “Did you know she’s Greek?” Yet few Germans, Brits, or Irish express that sort of joy in similar situations, when a celebrity is “one of their own.” Part of the reason for that may be that those immigrant groups have been American longer than the Greeks, but another part is that those ethnicities are represented in American society on a far greater scale. But, now, the Greeks too are becoming more prevalent.

Just take a look at our news stories over the past month. In politics, Reince Preibus left his position as White House Chief of Staff, and now George Sifakis has also left the Trump Administration as Director of the Office of Public Liaison. Even though they are leaving, not entering, their departure is in no way a blemish on their images or reputations, and so both men – in the primes of their lives – likely will have long and promising careers for decades to come.

In recent weeks, New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis has emerged as the main challenger to Bill de Blasio in the upcoming New York City Mayoral Election in November, and of course that will keep her front and center in the public eye. If she wins, she will make history in at least three different ways, as she would become the first woman, the first Latina, and the first Greek to be elected mayor of New York.

In the world of sports, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the basketball star who plays for the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, routinely makes headlines throughout the country – not just in the Milwaukee and Greek media.

Part of the reason Greeks are rising to high-profile positions in American society faster than ever is because of how many of them are perched at the level immediately below, therefore giving them ample opportunity to make just one more jump in order to reach the limelight. Analogously, it is like a president’s appointment of federal judges. The high-profile appointments are those made to the Supreme Court, but the foundation for those is built by the appointments to the lower federal courts.

Similarly, that today’s Greeks are entering all sorts of professions means that in the years ahead we will see more and more Jennifer Anistons, Nicole Malliotakises, and Giannis Antetokounmpos making news on a regular basis.

In some ways, it is hard to imagine the day when we will not be particularly excited when a Greek rises to great heights. But if that happens, it will mean that such an occurrence has become commonplace, and that is the most exciting part of all.