Big Spike in Refugee, Migrant Arrivals on Greek Islands Continues

Greek officials are getting anxious over a big jump in the arrival of refugees and migrants to islands near the Turkish coast after another 397 landed on Aug. 22.

That came after there was a big uptick with some 633 refugees and migrants landing on northern Aegean islands from Aug. 19-21, raising the total to 1,030 over that span after a long lull after a European Union swap deal with Turkey that was suspended as Greece tried to deal with overwhelming asylum applications and Europe closed its borders.

The 397 new arrivals – 225 on Chios, 61 on Samos, 93 on Leros and 18 on Kos – surprised Greek officials although it wasn’t sure from where they had come although Turkey has allowed human traffickers to send them.

Through Aug. 22, more than 2,400 had arrived on the islands – struggling with more than 14,000 in detention centers and camps and with another 50,000 on the mainland unable to move on to other countries and growing frustrated, with violence increasing in the camps.

“There has been a noticeable increase in refugee and migrant arrivals over the past few days, which underlines the need for asylum services to be boosted immediately so that the the process is completed more quickly and the islands can be decongested,” the regional governor for the northern Aegean, Christina Kalogirou, told the newspaperi.

Most migrants denied asylum appeal the decisions, making the process longer and adding to the inability to vet those who can stay in the country and those who would have to be deported.