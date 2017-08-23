Anastasiades Tells Diaspora Leaders Cyprus Unity Still Goal

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades told a conference of Diaspora leaders meeting here that he wants the island to become a normal, unified country but that Turkey’s demands to keep an army there scuttled negotiations to do that.

“Cyprus must at long last become a normal state again, without any interventions by third parties,” Anastasiades said in his address at the 19th World Conference of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (POMAK), the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) and the World Conference of Young Overseas Cypriots (NEPOMAK), in Nicosia, Kathimerini reported.

He said third parties – an apparent reference to the United Nations, which brokered the failed talks – as well as the guarantors of security, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, couldn’t have undue influence on the future of Cypriots on both sides, including Turks in the occupied northern third that was seized in a 1974 unlawful Turkish invasion.

“Each will respect his own national identity and his own traditions – they will be Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, but above all they will have one single homeland, Cyprus,” he stressed. If they can achieve this, he said, then “we can live together,” he insisted.

He thanked the Diaspora for its support during decades of talks that have gone nowhere and as Turkey’s European Union minister said the negotiations are dead and won’t be resurrected even though Ankara wants to join the bloc while barring Cypriot ships and planes and refusing to recognize the legitimate government, which is in the EU.

“I would like you to know one thing: At critical times for our country… we join forces, and I trust that everybody, without exception, will do just that if the need arises,” he added, hearing a pledge of continued support in return.

He said Turkey, which has 35,000 troops on the island, offered only a review over the years with no guarantee they would be withdrawn completely other than saying the numbers would be cut to 2,000. He suggested an international police force instead, saying previously no EU country would allow troops from a former occupier.

“It was not possible for our proposal to be accepted,” Anastasiades said, adding that Ankara insisted on a permanent presence of occupation troops in the northern Turkish-Cypriot constituent state of a future federal Cyprus.

“I wonder who would have backed a proposed solution or how anybody could suggest that the people of Cyprus accept a solution that includes the following: maintaining the Treaty of Guarantees and the unilateral right of Turkey’s intervention for 15 or 10 years without a sunset clause but a review clause; establishing a military base in the Turkish-Cypriot constituent state in perpetuity with nearly 2,000 Turkish soldiers on the pretext of protecting the state of Cyprus from foreign threats. I would ask you: Who is threatening Cyprus?” he asked. “Why should Cyprus want Turkey’s guarantees?” he said.