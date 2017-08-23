Greek President Pavlopoulos Tells FYROM to Back Off Claims

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, taking on a more active role for his symbolic office, warned Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to stop pursuing irredentist claims that “undermine its European course.”

That came as he meet with and praised Greece’s Women’s Under-17 national handball team, who earlier this month withdrew ahead of a European Championship match against FYROM’s team which showed up wearing jerseys with the name “Macedonia” on them, the flash point between the two countries as that’s the name of Greece’s norther province abutting FYROM. The Greek team was kicked out for its refusal to play.

“True sportsmanship is not compatible with such crude forgery of history, which in fact carries irredentist aspirations, and which is in violation of international and European law,” said Pavlopoulos. He also thanked the team for “defending the nation,” and not playing their FYROM counterparts.

A few days after that incident, there were reports that the new government in FYROM – unlike its hardline, bombastic predecessors – was quietly planning a strategy to end a 26-year-long dispute over its official name with Greece.

The two countries have been at loggerheads since 1991, when the breakup of Yugoslavia led to creation of new states, including FYROM – the name agreed with Greece at that time as a temporary solution, even though it included the word “Macedonia” – the name of an abutting northern Greek province.

Greece, which otherwise enjoys normal relations and trade with FYROM, has nevertheless blocked its neighbor’s entry hopes for the European Union and NATO over the logjam.

Now, said the Agence France Presse news agency in a report on FYROM’s new government talking with its Greek counterparts, there seems to be a new determination to end the impasse despite the handball gaffe.

FYROM also claims Alexander the Great and named its airport Skopje after him and built a giant statue, poking its nose at Greece and creating a sore spot that remains along with claims on Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki and maps showing it belongs to FYROM.

Greeks have cited concerns about historical appropriation – both sides, for example, claim Alexander the Great as their own – and that the name Macedonia implies a broader territorial claim.

Athens and the EU recognize the small landlocked country by its provisional name, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), under which it was also admitted to the United Nations.

FYROM has long insisted this designation was only provisional, but in June, new Social Democratic Prime Minister Zoran Zaev seemed to relax the line of his nationalist predecessors, AFP noted.

“With a FYROM reference we can become a member of NATO,” Zaev said on a visit to the NATO headquarters in Brussels, seeming willing to give up the insistence his country be admitted as Macedonia, the name the news agency along with others, uses, further irritating Greece.

In everyday conversation, Greeks usually refer to the neighbouring country as “Skopje”, the name of its capital city.