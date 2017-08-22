The Final Farewell for the Greek Actress Zoe Laskari (Video)

ATHENS – The final farewell for Zoe Laskari, the star stage and screen, was held at the Church of Saint Dionysios in Kolonaki. After the funeral service, the white coffin of the beloved actress, who passed away suddenly at the age of 72, was transferred to the cemetery for burial in the tomb of the Lykourezos family.

Early in the day, surrounding streets were closed to traffic around the Church of St. Dionysios and Skoufa Street, the side streets remained closed and a huge crowd of people had gathered for the final farewell.

The President of the Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, personally expressed his condolences to the family, Laskari’s husband Alexandros Lykourezos, her daughters Maria-Eleni Lykourezou and Martha Koutroumanou, and granddaughter Zenia Bonatsou.

The actors of Greek cinema and theater – Nonika Galinea, Vera Krouska, Zozo Sapountzaki, Faidon Georgitsis, Fotis Metaxopoulos, Stamatis Fasoulis, Yannis Vogiatzis, Anna Fonsou, Elena Akrita, and many others attended the funeral.

Representatives of the political world – Maritime Minister Panagiotis Kouroublis, State Secretary Alekos Flambouraris, the head of Potamos Stavros Theodorakis, former ND chairman and MP Vangelis Meimarakis, Evangelos Venizelos, Sifis Valyrakis, MEP Elizabeth Wozenberg and a wreath with red carnations sent by the secretary general of the KKE KE, Dimitris Koutsoubas.

Close friends of Zoe Laskari – among them, the former King Constantine – said farewell to their friend and the actress, who left an indelible impression on an entire era of Greek cinema.

Her husband, Alexandros Lykourezos, was mournful for his own “Zouzou”, as he called her tenderly, standing over her coffin, surrounded by her favorite bougainvilleas, brought from their garden in Porto Rafti. He said, “I’m standing next to you, holding you in my arms and I want to talk to you, as I have never done: in the difficult times that we lived through together, if I stood by you once, you stood ten. You knew how to kiss with the enemy, to lose generously. In all of your life you did not accept the black and the mourning that surrounded you early on, you always responded in white. You turned the darkness to find yourself on the side of light. A girl that the world baptized with love, Zoitsa. The crown that tied us 41 years ago is and will remain alive and bright as you wanted.”

Zoe Laskari was buried in the First Cemetery of Athens, under the sound of a warm and prolonged applause by friends and admirers.