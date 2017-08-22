Alaska’s Greek Festival- A Great Success! (Pics&Vid)

ANCHORAGE, AK – Alaska’s Greek Festival was a hit this year, in both the sunshine and in the rain. The Last Frontier’s sole Greek Festival is hosted by Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, in support of maintaining and sustaining its presence.

Your Alaska Link spoke to a variety of Festival patrons and volunteers, including Maria Baskous of Sparta, Greece, Pete Foudeas of Kalamata, Greece, and Koula Ro Za of Limassol, Cyprus, who all now call the great state of Alaska home.

Each year, the family-friendly event honors the Greek-Orthodox faith and Hellenic culture. Included in Alaska’s only Greek Festival are traditional ethnic foods, drinks, dancing, live music, an “agora” market with imports, cooking demos and more!

Additional information about this year’s Greek Festival can be found at: http://akgreekfestival.com/. To learn more about the Greek Orthodox faith here in Alaska, access: http://transfiguration.ak.goarch.org/.

Source: Your Alaska Link