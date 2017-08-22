Anastasiades Says Cyprus Unity Talks Undercut by “Third Parties”

NICOSIA – Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades told a gathering of Cyprus’ Diaspora in the country’s divided capital that unity talks aimed at bringing the island together again 43 years after Turkey invaded failed because outside interests intervened.

His negotiations with Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana in July collapsed after Turkey refused to remove a standing 35,000-strong army and said it wanted the right to invade further as it did in 1974.

Anastasiades said he did all he could to bring an answer – including, critics said, agreeing to let a Turk be President every other term and that he was at peace with his conscience, the Cyprus Mail reported.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 19th World Conference of the World Federation of Overseas Cypriots (Pomak), the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (Pseka) and the World Conference of Young Overseas Cypriots (Nepomak) in Nicosia, Anastasiades said that Cyprus must become once again a normal state away from third party interventions.

That was in apparent reference to the system of having Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom – the island’s former Colonial ruler and which still has a military base on the island – be guarantors of security and the presence of United Nations peacekeepers.

He said that there could be peace and unity “as long as neither Greek Cypriots nor Turkish Cypriots are turned into vessels serving third parties”.

Anastasiades said that each side ought to respect the other’s national identity and cultural traditions as they will have “only one homeland; Cyprus” as he thanked the Diaspora for its unwavering support.