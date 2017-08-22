Dimitris Papadimitriou Named 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Champion

(ANA) – Greek sailor Dimitris Papadimitriou was named Laser Radial Youth world champion on Friday, after competing in 11 races at the 2017 Laser Radial Youth World Championships, held at Medemblik, Netherlands over the past week.

He was followed by Argentina’s Matias Dietrich and Nicholas Bezy from Hong Kong. In the women’s division, Germany’s Hannah Anderssohn took first place, followed by Uruguay’s Dolores Moreira Fraschini and Charlotte Rose from the U.S.

Forty-six countries were represented in the event by 379 sailors (273 boys, 106 girls) from 15 to 18 years of age who competed from August 13 to 18.