After Long Lull, More Refugees Pouring Onto Greek Islands

With the numbers falling dramatically since a European Union swap deal with Turkey – now in suspension – there was a big uptick with some 633 refugees and migrants landing on northern Greek Aegean islands from Aug. 19-21.

Some 147 arrived on Lesbos, 256 on Chios and 230 on Samos, all close to the coast of Turkey, which previously had let human traffickers send hundreds of thousands fleeing war and strife in the Middle East before landing in Turkey, take boats and dinghies to Greek islands, where some 14,00 are now housed in detention centers and camps.

They – along with another 50,000 on the mainland – are stuck in Greece because the European Union closed its borders to them and EU countries have reneged on promises to take in thousands to relieve the pressure on Greece during a seven-year-long economic crisis.

Long delays in asylum applications and a volatile mix of different ethnicities in the camps has frequently boiled over in protests and violence as well as suicides and charges of sexual exploitation, including minors.

On Aug. 17, migrants upset with being stuck at a state-run camp in Diavata, northern Greece, protested the government’s plans to put more there.

Hellenic Coast Guard officers and members of the EU’s border monitoring agency FRONTEX stopped a smuggling vessel carrying 46 refugees off the coast of Kastellorizo including a pregnant woman who gave birth to a boy later on Aug 17, the paper said.