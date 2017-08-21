Greek Church Warns Imposters Seeking Fires Relief Money

ATHENS – In a statement, the office of Greek Archbishop Ieronymos and the Archdiocese of Athens urged people to beware of fraud from people pretending to be from the Church and asking for contributions to repair monasteries damaged by a spate of summer fires.

The Archdiocese’s statement was responding to reports of people saying they were Church representatives authorized to seek money, which Church officials said wasn’t the case. Some people were also asked to turn over their bank account information, it was reported.

The Archdiocese said there were reports of “strange incidents in recent days with regard to various people using what appeared to be fake identities seeking money on behalf of churches which have been affected by fires or are in areas affected by fires.”

The Church said people who are approached should immediately call the police or report the incident to the Archdiocese.