New Democracy Rips Justice Minister Boycott of Commie Crimes Conference

ATHENS – The refusal of Greece’s Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis not to take part in an international conference on crimes committed by Communist regimes in Estonia on August 23 “offends Greeks and European citizens who defend democratic values” and leads the country to a “strange kind of European and international isolation,” the major rival New Democracy said in a statement.

That came after Greece blocked a European Union denouncement of human rights violations by China’s Communist government that is a major investor in Greece and as the ruling Radical SYRIZA-led government – with heavy Communist influences – continued to back Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as he neared almost dictatorial control of his country and repressed rival parties.

Kontonis, who has criticized Greek courts for not supporting SYRIZA’s Leftist agenda – was as a college student nominated for a spot on the Senate of the University of Athens and a as secretary of the Central Council of Greek Communist Youth – Rigas Feraios (EKON), the then-youth organization of the Communist Party of Greece. He also renewed the Renewing Communist Ecological Left (AOKA).

SYRIZA will not condemn crimes of Communist regimes, including the killing of some 20 million people in the Soviet Union under Josef Stalin. The party has Maoists, Stalinists, Leninists and Trotskyites in his hard core but ironically went against its alleged principles in surrendering to the demands of international creditors in putting harsh measures on workers, pensioners and the poor.

Kontonis turned down an invitation to attend the Estonian conference entitled The Heritage in 21st Century Europe of the Crimes Committed by Communist Regimes and as he disputed it.

“The government’s decision not to participate in The Heritage in 21st Century Europe of the Crimes Committed by Communist Regimes’ organized by Estonia in the framework of the Estonian Presidency of the Council of the EU offends Greeks and European citizens who have always defended democratic ideals and the universal human value of freedom” ND said.

The party said it “once again highlights the Greek peculiarity and leads us to a strange kind of European and international isolation that Greek citizens do not deserve,” New Democracy said, according to the Athens News Agency (ANA) in a report.

“There are historic truths that must be told. Nazism and Stalinism are dark periods of European history, certainly condemned by all democratic citizens. Their different ideological starting point and the conflict between them neither equates nor purifies any of the two,” New Democracy said.

Stalin is a hero to this day by his admirers and supporters of his regime, including within SYRIZA. it added.

Kontonis sent a letter to conference organizers trashing the idea. “At a time when the fundamental values of the European Union are openly questioned by the rise of far-right movements and neo-Nazi parties across Europe, the above-mentioned initiative is very unfortunate,” he wrote, ANA said.

August 23 has been designated as the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Communist and Nazi Regimes, instituted in April 2009 by the European Parliament Resolution.

“The initiative to organize a conference with the specific content and title sends a wrong and dangerous political message that is the result of the agreements that followed the Second World War, revives the Cold-War climate that brought so many suffering to Europe, runs contrary to the values of the EU, and certainly does not reflect the view of the Greek government and the Greek people, which is that Nazism and Communism could never exist as the two parts of the same equation,” Kontonis said.

“History cannot be counterfeited even though it is written mainly by the winners or otherwise assessed from the perspective of different states. Nevertheless, the historical facts and events recorded the Soviet army as the liberator of Europe and of the Nazi concentration camps and as a redeemer from the horror of the Holocaust,” the minister continued.

“The horror we lived through Nazism had a single version, the one we described above. Communism, on the contrary, gave birth to dozens of ideological trends, one of which was Euro-communism, born in a Communist regime during the Prague Spring period, in order to combine socialism with democracy and freedom” he added.