Greece Heat Waves Made July Hottest in 137 Years

With near-record heat that kicked off at the end of June, the continuing simmer temperatures made July the hottest on record in Greece – and one of the hottest around the rest of the world – according to data from NASA.

For Greece, July was the hottest since 1880 and those in the country knew it as they wilted, ran to beaches, cranked up the air conditioning, drank lots of water and tried to find ways to beat it.

With two back-to-back heat waves in July, temperatures reached nearly 46 degrees Celsius (114.8 Fahrenheit) on Crete.

“In early July we recorded a very significant heat wave with very high temperatures,” meteorologist Dimitris Ziakopoulos told Kathimerini.

“This summer was significantly hotter than previous ones,” Ziakopoulos added, noting that sweltering conditions continued through July and into August.

The summer heat was made worse by many public beaches blocked off by unlawful clubs and taverns that charge for entry and almost no municipal swimming pools in a city with a metropolitan population of 3.75 million people as health officials gave the usual warnings about trying to stay cool as best as could and to drink plenty of fluids.

In June 2007, the temperature hit a record high of 46.5 degrees Celsius -115.7 Fahrenheit – the city of Elefsina, some 20 kilometers southwest of Athens, meteorologist Yannis Kallianos noted on his social media account.

“Such a heat wave is uncommon in June and tends to occur every decade or so,” Hellenic National Meteorological Service chief Antonis Lalos told the ANA-MPA news agency.“We don’t know what to expect for July, but we shouldn’t assume that just because we’re burning up now we will do so again in July.”

Health authorities in Athens warned of elevated ozone levels, advising the elderly, people with young children and individuals suffering from heart or breathing problems to avoid exposure as much as possible.

Tourists were also advised to stay out of the sun – one of the main reasons they came to Greece – and give up a tan because it’s too risky.