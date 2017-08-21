Greece Can’t Rule Out “Lone Wolf” Terrorist Attack

ATHENS – Despite having friendly ties with Muslim countries and with a government riddled with terrorist sympathizers, Greece could still be a target for a “lone wolf” terror attack by knives or vehicles, Public Order Minister Nikos Toskas said.

He told national broadcaster ERT there’s no signs Greece could become like Spain, England, France or Belgium which have suffered similar attacks but that it can’t be excluded.

The major rival New Democracy Conservatives said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has done little to stop domestic terrorism and ceded a neighborhood in Athens to anarchist groups.

Toskas was responding to the Barcelona attack in which a man in a van mowed down pedestrians in a popular tourist area, killing 14 and injuring 120. The perpetrator was still at large on Aug. 21.

Toskas said Greece is a safe country and a pillar of security in Europe and the Mediterranean and that terrorism would stop only if peace is brought to the Middle East where civil wars and sectarian violence have raged, sometimes for centuries.

Greek state officials and political analysts have noted that compared to other European countries Greece traditionally has good relations with the Arab world and has not participated in military interventions in the Middle East, the Chinese news agency Xinhua reported.