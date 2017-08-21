Greek Wildfires Wipe Out 1.235 Million Acres of Land Annually

With summer 2017 being one of the worst for fires since the catastrophe 10 years earlier, a report has found that wildfires destroy 50,000 hectares (1.235 million acres) of woodland a year.

The study was carried out by the conservation group WWF Hellas and the National Agricultural Research Foundation tracking wildfires recorded between 1983 and 2008 and concluded that there was an average of 1,465 blazes annually in that period, said Kathimerini.

The fires that broke out between 1996 and 2000 wreaked the most damage, razing nearly 70,000 hectares (411,000 acres) of land annually, the study found, urging more protective measures and as municipal officials said the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition had responded too slowly to this year’s fires and not provided enough equipment or manpower to fight blazes.

According to Adrianos Gourbatsis, Deputy Commander of the Greek Fire Service, the current annual cost of forestland protection is 357,000 euros ($419,207) a fraction of the country’s security budget.

He said increasing spending on forestland protection would significantly reduce the cost of damage incurred as a result of wildfires, said Kathimerini.

Meanwhile, three suspects, Roma men aged between 25 and 32, were arrested on Corfu in connection with a fire on the Ionian island, authorities say.

The fire burnt one hectare (2.47 acres) of farmland and threatened two homes and one warehouse before it was controlled.

The suspects are facing charges of deliberate arson. They are expected to appear before a prosecutor on Aug. 22.

Another large fire that broke out on the Ionian island of Zakynthos on Aug. 13 was partially doused by Aug. 14 but firefighters were still on the spot, with the island crammed with tourists at the height of the summer season.

The country’s fire service said there are “well-founded suspicions of foul play” after eight more fires broke out then. The country has also lost millions of olive trees, a commodity staple that’s world famous.

Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis, who is also the local Parliament member, said of the multiple blazes while visiting the island: “This is planned,” the paper added.

The fire service said 10 of the 12 fires burning on Zakynthos were still unchecked, with high winds making it difficult to control the flames. A fire brigade commander said forests and olive groves were destroyed.

Officials ordered an urgent investigation into the fires on Zakynthos, some 66 which have broken out since May, mostly in rural sites with brush, the business newspaper Naftemporiki said.

A total of 53 wildfires broke out in Greece on Aug. 12-13, including on a beach resort near Athens. Authorities earlier shut down part of a local road network near Athens as a fire spread in several directions, and they evacuated two children’s campgrounds.

A summer of fires that swept across Greece wasn’t as bad as it could have been, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said after surveying the scene of one north of Athens Aug. 16 in a popular beach area even though rival parties said the government bungled responses.

As firefighters were on standby after struggling to put out dozens of blazes – many suspected to be arson, a popular tool for those who then want to build on burned-out land – Tsipras said Greece had “avoided the worst,” disputed by critics who cited sweeping damage to lands and properties that were burned out, especially forests outside Athens, in the Peloponnese and on Ionian islands during a dry period with high winds.

The Premier said some 1500 hectares (3,706 acres) had been lost in the forest as he spoke in televised comments as Fire Service officials stood by, along with 1800 hectares (4,447 acres) in eastern Attica and 2,300 hectares (5,683 acres) on the island of Kythira and thousands more across the Peloponnese.

He didn’t go to the scene of the forest fire at the beach area of Kalamos until three days after it began and as it was being put down as he was on holiday. Dozens of homes were destroyed although no injuries were reported.

With his coalition stung by criticism, he then led a mini-Cabinet meeting of some ministers to discuss the fires and said the extent of the damage was far less than the devastating summer of 2007 that burned 647,000 acres and killed 84 people, rankling officials of the New Democracy Conservatives who were in power then.

In comments to Real FM, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos belittled criticism of Tsipras for not going to the fire scenes until after they had been put out, saying the Premier had been in constant contact with Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)