AHEPA Committee Plans OHI Day Celebration

NEW YORK – On Wednesday, August 16, a committee of AHEPA leaders gathered at the Executive Offices of the Istros Media Corp. in New York City to plan this year’s OHI Day Celebration in AHEPA Region 3 which includes New York, New Jersey and Delaware.

The committee is in the early planning stages of creating a media campaign designed to appeal to all Hellenes and Phil-Hellenes to participate in a celebration commemorating the 77th Anniversary of OHI Day on October 28th. OHI day, made an incredible impact in the early stages of World War ll and inspired and lifted Greece and all freedom-loving peoples worldwide to stand up for freedom by saying “No” to fascist tyranny.

In attendance at the meeting were past New Jersey District Governor, Asteris Fanikos; Istros Media Corp. CEO, Effie Samios; District 6 Membership Chairman James Zafiros; Regional Supreme Governor, Tom Dushas; New York District Governor, Ted Stamas and New Jersey District Governor, Zenon Christodoulou. Lou Katsos, a member of the committee and Director of Hellenism for District 6 was in Athens gathering OHI Day information and was unable to attend the meeting.

In the weeks ahead, the OHI Day AHEPA team along with the Istros Media Corp. will be announcing their marketing plans to the entire AHEPA Family.

As noted on their website, AHEPA was founded on July 26, 1922 in response to the evils of bigotry and racism that emerged in early 20th century American society. It also helped Greek immigrants assimilate into society. Today, AHEPA brings the ideals of ancient Greece, which includes philanthropy, education, civic responsibility, and family and individual excellence to the community. Although a majority of the membership is composed of Americans of Greek descent, application for membership is open to anyone who believes in the mission of the organization.