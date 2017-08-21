Nafplion Church Needs Help to Continue Feeding the Poor

MONTREAL – The help of US and Canadian expatriates is needed to continue the efforts of the Church of the Evangelistria in Nafplion which provides meals daily to feed about 140-160 poor people in the city the church’s presiding priest Fr. Eleftherios Michos told The National Herald.

The common meal at the church with the help of volunteers and donors has evolved over the last few years into the most important structure of support for Nafplio citizens who are struggling financially and cannot make ends meet.

“There are people who are not far from us but are right next to us. They really need even a dish of food. So we all have a duty to our fellow human beings to help, to support, even with a piece of bread. Our life must be interwoven with love and charity. In this effort, it is, of course, welcome and absolutely necessary for the support of our expatriate or voluntary organizations from the United States and Canada,” Fr. Eleftherios told TNH.

Food is delivered to the long-term unemployed, elderly, disabled, single mothers, and others. And in recent years a concerted effort has been made, by the church, the Holy Metropolis of Argolis, the Municipality of Nafplio, and the Peloponnese Region to improve the conditions of meal preparation by building new facilities in a space beside the church.

The Church of Evangelistria is on the road to Palamidi and, as the 42-year-old Fr. Eleftherios said, our goal is that there is not a single human being in Nafplion who is deprived of food.

“The truth is that the economic crisis has left thousands of Greeks in desperation. A new class has been created. This so-called new-poor. That is, people who before the crisis had their jobs and a decent living standard. Now, however, the recession turned their lives upside down and they live in homes that do not even have electricity, they cannot find work and eat in the mess hall. It is the responsibility of all of us to stand up for those people who face such significant survival problems,” the priest added.

He noted, “The mess hall of the Church of the Evangelistria of Nafplion daily attempts to cope with these difficulties in the best way possible. Those of us who still have the financial capacity should help this social structure that has taken on the heavy burden of helping our helpless fellow citizens.”

The Evangelistria Symposium receives donations either in cash – with issuing a receipt – or in various items (food, clothes, etc.), while the need for is also comsiderable.

For those of the Greek community who want to support this important effort, more information is available by calling the church, phone: 2752.027778.