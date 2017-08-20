Lessons of Slavery Lost on Today’s Political Mudslingers

Bashing the incumbent president of the United States is an awful practice which, sadly, is consistent enough to qualify as an American tradition. Granted, it is not nearly as horrific as the practice of slavery which, thankfully, was eradicated from American society over 150 years ago. Yet, slavery and political mudslinging are linked insofar as the lessons of the former have been lost on far too many Americans today, leading to their continued practice of the latter.

If you are reading this column – no matter who you are – your ancestors at one point in time were slaves. Also, at one time they were slaveowners. Yes, that’s right, no matter who you are and from where your people hail.

You see, slavery is almost as old as the human race itself. Typically, one group of people would enslave another, and at some point the slaves would find a way to gain their independence. Having been victims of that horrible practice, you’d think the newly freed slaves would condemn slavery once and for all, right? Not so. In many cases, what they chose to do instead was to enslave their former owners. They turned the tables on them; their former owners were now their slaves, and they were the owners!

Apparently, they didn’t have a problem with slavery as a concept, they simply didn’t want to be the ones who were the slaves. If they got to be the owners, they had no problem with slavery. Thankfully, at some point, individuals and groups evolved in their thinking and realized that it is simply not okay to own another human being, even if you are allowed to get away with it.

Nowadays, the same hypocritical behavior that once kept slavery going for centuries applies to political mudslinging and, more specifically concerning the examples at hand, to president-bashing. Let us consider the treatment of our three most recent presidents – George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump):

In the case of President Trump, critics are quick to point out that they simply cannot stand his tone. At first glance, that seems to be a valid point, considering that all but the most unyielding Trump supporter would acknowledge that the president’s delivery could stand some improvement. But the explanation falls apart when we consider that for almost the entirety of his eight years in office (the exception was a short post-9/11 honeymoon, when almost the whole country stood with him), President Bush was called every name in the book by these same haters – even though Bush never had a tone problem. He was the quintessential gentleman. Respectful to the press, polite to his critics as well as his supporters, and often railing against oppression of others based on race, religion, and nationality.

Bush supporters were absolutely right to condemn those who did not give the president a fair shake, intolerably and hatefully besmirching him every chance they got. But then, many of those same Bush supporters – private citizens and public figures alike – lost their credibility because they spewed the same unjust, unwarranted hate onto President Obama.

When Bush went to war, it was justified, they said – but when Obama did the same thing, he was just a secret Kenyan Muslim strongman socialist Marxist Christian liberation theologist (how can anyone be all those things at the same time?) sent here as a modern-day Manchurian Candidate to destroy America from within.

One of their favorite and long-used accusations was that Obama was not even born in the United States. Yes, I know Donald Trump himself perpetuated that theory for a while – and this column blasted him for it over the years – but he has since reversed himself, as has the idea’s originator, Greek-American Andy Martin – also interviewed by this columnist for this newspaper.

Just when we thought disrespect for the presidency had reached an all-time high in the case of Bush, it was eclipsed by the haters’ treatment of Obama. And now, the level of disrespect has shattered all of the modern records in the case of Trump.

A very recent example is the president’s comments following violence in Charlottesville, VA, between white supremacy protesters and counterprotesters. The president rightfully condemned all hatred, and blamed “many sides” for the violence. Not good enough, insisted the haters. He should have made a point of specifically singling out neo-Nazism and White Supremacy for condemnation.

If many of Trump’s defenders think this type of president-bashing seems familiar, they can just take a look in the mirror and make the connection. Because when Obama was president and routinely spoke out against terror, it wasn’t good enough for them. He had to say the magic words “radical Islamic terrorism” – otherwise, in their minds, it didn’t count. Going as far as attributing Obama’s lack of specificity to sympathy for the terrorists was no big deal to them; accusing the president, in effect, of treasonous support for individuals set on causing harm to Americans became commonplace.

Similarly, because Trump dared to condemn all hate, to say that this country is for all Americans, and to use other general language, those who so strongly defended Obama against the false accusations now have no problem accusing Trump of either being a white supremacist himself, or blowing that silent “dog whistle” to signal to the white racists “hey don’t worry, I’m on your side, I just can’t say it out loud.”

Perhaps saddest of all and most amazing is that some who read this will continue to make the case for condemning one of these presidents, but not the others, in some way rationalizing their hateful bashing. We can only hope, though, that most who read will realize – if they do not already – the inconsistency, as well as the link to notions about slavery.

The institution of slavery was wrong, period, in any and all cases. As is the practice of president-bashing. There is nothing Bush, Obama, or Trump could have said to appease the haters, because they would have found something else wrong with it.

Finally, it is important to make the distinction between valid, sincere criticism of a president – which is not only acceptable, but is also healthy in a free society – and attacks based on a predetermined goal to destroy a president’s image. There is a big difference between criticizing President So-and-So in a specific instance, and the practice of wanting to destroy that president politically, and waking up every day trying to jam square current events into a round hole in order to make that happen.

One of the reasons America is the most decent superpower ever is because slavery was eradicated by the people in power. Granted, the Southern slaves fought in the Civil War directly for their own cause, but the cause was led by President Lincoln and the Abolitionists.

Similarly, it is up to today’s Trump supporters, who find it abominable to criticize a sitting president in such a hateful manner, not to have conveniently short memories the next time they find themselves under a president whom they do not support. If, for example, Elizabeth Warren, Nancy Pelosi, or Bill de Blasio was elected president in 2020. The challenge would be for the people not to do to any of them what the current haters are doing to President Trump.