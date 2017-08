ATHENS (ANA) – A total of 56 wildfires have broken out around Greece in areas of low vegetation in the last 24 hours (from 06:00 on Friday morning to 06:00 on Saturday), the fire brigade said on Saturday.

Most of the fires were put out quickly, but a blaze in the area of Kontodespoti in central Evia is still raging, although no houses are at risk, it added.

Other semi-active fires are the ones in Cephalonia, separated in three fronts, which are been dealt with by teams of firemen on foot.