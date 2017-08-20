Turkish Fighter Jets Violate Greek Airspace With Impunity

Without comment from the international community, Turkish fighters jets are continuing to invade Greek airspace as often as they want, often engaging in mock dogfights with Greek pilots shadowing them.

More than a dozen Turkish fighter jets violated Greek airspace 60 times on Aug. 18, Greek military authorities told the newspaper Kathimerini, over most parts of the Aegean near the Turkish mainland.

The reports said the Turkish F-16s, flying in five formations, and two CN-235s also violated the Athens Flight Region eight times. Six of the F-16s were armed and all were identified and intercepted by Greek fighters.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has allowed increasing violations, as well as sending warships past Greek islands, as he has intensified provocations without complaints from Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras with charges the Radical Left SYRIZA leader is fearful Turkey will unleash more refugees and migrants on nearby Greek islands.

The duty of responding has mostly been left to Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the Tsipras’ coalition partner, the marginal, pro-austerity, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) who have a strong nationalist bent, unlike SYRIZA.

Erdogan has been upset by failed Cyprus reunification talks and has pushed openly for the return of Greek islands in the Aegean to Turkey, which gave them away as part of the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne he said he doesn’t recognize.

With Turkey needed in the fight against terrorism, NATO – to which both countries belong – hasn’t said a word about Turkish violations, nor has the United States, European Union or United Nations, all of whom are allowing Erdogan to do what he wants.